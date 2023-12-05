"Conspiracy theorists": Kelly Oubre Jr. reflects on brutal alleged accident and rumors of falsifying facts

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been out for nearly a month now due to a broken rib he suffered from a possible hit-and-run accident. He has only played eight games for the Philadelphia 76ers. The accident took place on Nov. 11 when he said he was struck in between Spruce St. and Hicks St. However, the police reported there was no video evidence to back up Oubre's claims.

Since no proof surfaced in the media, many speculated that Oubre made up the incident so he could skip some NBA games while still getting paid. Oubre recently broke his silence and addressed the rumors to the media on Monday.

"I'm just really blessed that it wasn't worse than what it is and that I'm able to come back to work and smile, walk, talk and breathe," Oubre said. "So, yeah, that's what I have to say about the conspiracy theorists."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before addressing the rumors, Oubre announced that he'll be making his return on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.

Can Kelly Oubre Jr. help solidify the Philadelphia 76ers?

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Despite missing the majority of the games this season, Kelly Oubre Jr. showed a lot of promise in his game for the Philadelphia 76ers. Oubre was one of the team's secondary scorers next to Tobias Harris and efficiently provided support for the new duo of Joel Embiied and Tyrese Maxey.

Oubre has only played eight games but made the most out of his minutes, averaging 16.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Aside from his solid numbers, he was also an efficient shooter at 50.0%.

Fortunately for the Sixers, Oubre's absence didn't disrupt the way they've performed this season. Both Embiid and Maxey have carried the team to a 12-7 record, fourth in the Eastern Conference, and it seems that they'll remain a top contending team as long as their new duo continues to perform efficiently.

However, given how Kelly Oubre Jr. helped the Sixers achieve a 4-1 start, the team might become more formidable once the small forward makes his return on Wednesday unless chemistry problems get in the way.