Controversial returning Hornets star Miles Bridges in awe of popular anime character "Naruto": "He too cold"

Miles Bridges is currently gearing up for his highly anticipated return to the NBA after being investigated by the league due to a domestic violence case. Suspended for 30 games without pay, the Charlotte Hornets will be making his return to the floor this year and looking to make a big return to the playoffs. Ahead of the start of the season, Bridges started watching "Naruto."

He took to Twitter to share his views on the show and the character. The show centers around a boy, Naruto Uzumaki, who dreams of becoming the strongest ninja, also known as a "Hokage," in his village.

The series aired from 2002-2007 before releasing a subsequent series called "Naruto: Shippuden" that aired from 2007-2017. While it isn't clear exactly which series Miles Bridges was talking about, we hope he started the original series that streams for U.S. audiences via Crunchyroll and is also available on Netflix.

Bridges' post about the show has already received more than 12,000 views:

"Just started Naruto, he too cold."

The Tweet received several responses from fans, many of whom were excited for the Hornets star. One of the tweets by a fan read that if Bridges has just started the show, he's in for a wild ride over the next few seasons.

Looking at the allegations made against Miles Bridges and the season ahead for the Charlotte Hornets

After four seasons with the Charlotte Hornets, it looked like Bridges was poised to sign a big extension with the team, however, that was not. Bridges was accused of domestic violence against the mother of his children, with reports indicating that he fractured her nose and wrist before choking her unconscious.

After he pled not guilty, he then pled no contest to felony charges last November. Despite photo evidence of the injuries the woman sustained, and a clip of the couple's son asking if his dad choked his mom, Bridges faced no jail time.

Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets

An independent NBA investigation resulted in a 30-game suspension, which the league decided Bridges served 20 games off when he missed last season. Heading into this season, where the Hornets are under new majority ownership, Bridges is poised to join a budding young group.

In addition to LaMelo Ball, the team will also see highly-touted rookie Brandon Miller join the team. Fans hope that Bridges can pick up from where he left off and that Ball will be healthy.

The big question, of course, is whether or not the team will be able to put it all together for a successful season. With training camp set to open in October, and the season tip-off shortly after, only time will tell what the future holds for the Hornets.