"Coolest dresser in the entire world" - Sopranos actress Edie Falco pays tribute to Walt Frazier’s iconic fashion on his 80th birthday

Former star of "The Sopranos," Edie Falco, had an amazing birthday greeting for Walt Frazier. The New York Knicks legend celebrated his 80th birthday on March 29, Saturday. His close friends and even celebrities went out of their way to send Frazier their birthday greetings.

While Frazier is widely known for his stellar basketball career, Falco highlighted something different. The actress who played Carmela Soprano in the hit HBO show praised a different aspect of the Hall of Famer, his fashion sense.

"You are, without doubt and without competition, the coolest dresser in the entire world," Falco said. "Nobody else could wear that stuff and look as cool as you do.

"You're my fashion icon. So, on top of a happy birthday, thank you for the years of great fashion."

Frazier has drawn a lot of attention throughout the years when he provides commentary for the Knicks. His amusing wordplay is one factor that stands out, but he also makes a big impression with his fashion choices.

Knicks legends send their birthday greetings to Walt Frazier

Since Walt Frazier retired from playing basketball, there have been quite a lot of players who have joined the Knicks. Those players had the chance to see Frazier and share a history with him within the organization.

On Sunday, former Knicks stars Larry Johnson and John Starks sent out their birthday greetings to the two-time champion.

"You are the epitome of what a New York Knicks is supposed to look like," Johnson said. "We all love you, we all remember the championships and we remember your game. Be still, doing what you doing to this day. It is remarkable."

"Congratulations on earning 80," Starks said. "That's amazing. 80 years on this planet and doing what you doing is incredible, man."

Johnson spent five years (1996-2001) with the team. He contributed to the Knicks' four postseason trips during his tenure there. The 6-foot-7 forward played for the New York club that advanced to the NBA Finals in 1999 during his third postseason appearance with the organization.

Starks, though, had been with the Knicks for a while. He spent eight seasons (1990-1998) with the team and received one league All-Star selection.

Both players had a chance to be up close with Frazier, who was already part of the broadcast team by then.

