"Coolest thing ever!" - LeBron James echoes Patrick Mahomes' sentiment, as the two stars reflect on fatherhood being cool

LeBron James echoed NFL star Patrick Mahomes' opinion on fatherhood being "cool" in a recent tweet. Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, in February earlier this year. The Kansas City Chiefs quarter-back took to Twitter to describe his feelings about being a father recently, saying:

"Being a dad is cool!"

James, a father of three children, shared the same sentiments as Mahomes by retweeting his post, writing:

"Coolest thing ever!!!"

LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes seem to have a great dynamic off the court. They are often seen appreciating each other online for the laurels they continue to achieve in their respective fields.

One can tell that LeBron James, 36, has thoroughly enjoyed being a father. He is frequently seen spending time with his children, supporting and guiding them, despite maintaining a professional career.

The King has also been spotted at Bronny and Bryce James' games. The two teenagers are also following in their father's footsteps and are remarkable basketball players themselves. Bronny is currently 17, while Bryce is 14.

Meanwhile, LeBron James' youngest child, Zhuri James, 7, is also quite popular online because of her YouTube channel, 'All Things Zhuri.' It is run by her parents.

LeBron James records his third consecutive 30-point game on Sunday in LA Lakers win over the Detroit Pistons

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after scoring a three point basket the Detroit Pistons

LeBron James has been on a roll on the court lately. While the LA Lakers have struggled collectively, James has continued to give his 100% to the team. He recorded a third consecutive 30-point outing to help his side claim a 110-106 win against the Detroit Pistons.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral LeBron James over the last 3 games:



- 39 Points, 6 Assists, 5 Rebounds

- 30 Points, 11 Assists, 7 Rebounds

- 33 Points, 9 Assists, 5 Rebounds



👑👑👑 LeBron James over the last 3 games:- 39 Points, 6 Assists, 5 Rebounds- 30 Points, 11 Assists, 7 Rebounds - 33 Points, 9 Assists, 5 Rebounds 👑👑👑 https://t.co/VYjUNUvSIb

LeBron James is playing his 19th season in the NBA. This campaign is proving to be one of the most challenging seasons of his career. The Lakers talisman has played only ten of 21 games for the side due to various injury issues. Nevertheless, whenever he is healthy, James has delivered the goods.

He remains a vital part of helping the star-studded LA Lakers side reach their true potential. The Purple and Gold have only three players from last year on their roster. They underwent a revamp this offseason, adding the likes of Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, among others, to their squad.

As expected, it has taken time for them to gel. The Lakers have had an underwhelming start to the season due to that, recording 11 wins and as many losses in their first 22 games.

Edited by Diptanil Roy