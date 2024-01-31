"Coolest thing ever": Steph Curry is excited about Sabrina Ionescu's challenge 

In a must-win game at the Chase Center, the Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 119-107 on Tuesday. The game was nationally televised on TNT. Following the win, Curry talked to the TNT cast of Jamal Crawford, Vince Carter, Candace Parker and Adam Lefkoe about his upcoming 3-point shooting contest.

Curry was asked what it meant to him to participate in a contest exclusively between him and WNBA sharp shooter Sabrina Ionescu:

“I think this is like the coolest thing ever. … It’s gonna be great and I think the fans will love it!”

Under the guidelines set by the NBA, Steph Curry will participate in the shooting contest using NBA basketballs and will take his shots from the NBA 3-point line. Similarly, Sabrina Ionescu will compete using WNBA basketballs and will shoot from the WNBA 3-point line.

On the day the Warriors returned to play and hosted the Sacramento Kings following their games being postponed, Curry was heard mic'd up:

“I think I gotta bring her out…we gotta settle this once and for all.”

Soon after the Kings versus Warriors matchup, the NBA announced that an exclusive Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu 3-point shooting contest would take place during the All-Star Weekend in Indiana next month.

Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu's 3-point contest performances

Sabrina Ionescu stunned the basketball community in the 2023 WNBA 3-point shooting contest after her near-perfect shooting, making 25-of-27 shots as she finished with 37 points, which broke all records for the WNBA and NBA history.

Curry held the previous record he set in 2021 with 31 points, winning his second 3-point shooting contest after he won his first in 2015, the same year the Golden State Warriors won their first title.

This will be the first time a WNBA player competes in a 3-point contest against an NBA player.

Steph Curry not selected as Western Conference All-Star starter

This All-Star game will feature Steph Curry as a reserve for the first time since his 2013 selection. Curry was named as a starter in all of his previous nine selections. He placed second among Western Conference guards in the final third return of the All-Star voting, with 2,616,154 votes.

As only two guards can start, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeuous-Alexander are set to start ahead of the 35-year-old guard.

Steph Curry has played in 41 of the Warriors' 44 games, leading the Warriors in the scoring and the league in 3-point makes with 27.3 points and 4.8 3s on 11.6 attempts. He has averaged 33.5 minutes per game additionally contributing 4.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.8 steals on 44.9% shooting, including 40.3% from the 3-point line.

