Cooper Flagg crowns LeBron James' all-white suit the most iconic draft fit of all time

Before the Dallas Mavericks drafted Cooper Flagg with the number one pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Flagg crowned LeBron James' all-white suit in 2003 as the most iconic draft of all time. James was also selected first that year by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Speaking to Yahoo! Sports before the draft, Flagg was asked about the best draft fit ever, and he thought it was the all-white suit by "King James."

Here's the video of Cooper Flagg answering the question.

In an interview with ESPN in 2003, LeBron James revealed that the decision to wear an all-white suit was his own. He had at least six choices and went with Carl and Billy from Chicago.

"I just think I look pretty good in all white. You think so?" James said.

James went on to become one of the greatest players in NBA history. He's a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA MVP and the all-time leading scorer in both the regular season and playoffs. He'll be entering his 23rd season, which means his career in the league is older than most incoming players in this year's draft.

LeBron James likes Cooper Flagg's situation in Dallas

LeBron James likes Cooper Flagg's situation in Dallas. (Photo: IMAGN)

On a recent episode of the "Mind The Game" podcast, LeBron James and Steve Nash discussed the NBA draft. James liked Cooper Flagg's situation with the Dallas Mavericks, explaining that it's night and day compared to his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"He has the benefit, unlike myself," James said, according to ESPN. "He gets to join a team that's established with Hall of Fame guys (like) Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, right off the bat. Hall of Fame coach (in) Jason Kidd. You know, these guys are like, they can give him the whole blueprint while he continues to learn what his blueprint will be."

James also praised Flagg's mindset of wanting to be great, pointing out to his only season at Duke. He likes the way he plays with the ball and his ability to play without it. He also thought that his jumpshot needs work, but there's no question that Flagg is going to improve it.

The two played against each other last summer during Team USA's preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Flagg was part of the Selection Team and made headlines for performing better than expected against the best NBA stars in the world.

