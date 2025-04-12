Cooper Flagg gets real on LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry's opinions about him (Exclusive)

Cooper Flagg has earned rave views from NBA players since he starred for Montverde Academy in high school. He became an even bigger sensation while playing for a select team that went up against Team USA, which won gold in the Paris Olympics. Flagg held up well in scrimmages against LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and the men’s national basketball team last summer.

In an interview with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina, Flagg opened up about what James, Curry and Durant had to say about him:

“I think it’s really cool to hear them talk about me in a positive light. Those are players I grew up watching and idolizing. To hear them talk about me and say I was able to hold my own was really cool. It just gives you a lot of confidence moving forward.”

In an interview with Esquire after the Olympics, the LA Lakers superstar called Flagg a “big-time player.” King James expressed his confidence Team USA would do great without the current generation of stars because of emerging players like Flagg.

Kevin Durant arguably had the highest praise for Cooper Flagg last summer:

"He looked like a hell of a player. Somebody that's going to only get better with more experience. 17 years old coming in here playing like he's a vet almost. No emotion. Just going out there and doing his job.”

Steph Curry marveled at the then 16-year-old phenom when he joined his summer camp in California. He noticed the “pace” and the “overall know-how” of Flagg against the competition.

After his impressive summer, Cooper Flagg had a superb collegiate season with the Duke Blue Devils. Although they suffered an upset at the hands of the Houston Cougars, the versatile forward remains the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Cooper Flagg said it was “surreal” playing against Team USA in scrimmage

In late June 2024, USA Basketball (USAB) announced the roster that would compete against the lineup that would go to France for the Olympics. Cooper Flagg, Jalen Duren, Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Suggs, Amen Thompson, Brandin Podziemski, Trey Murphy III and others made the list.

Grant Hill, the managing director of USAB, raved about the “talent” in the select team. Flagg and Co. proved Hill right. The former Montverde star sizzled, particularly during a stretch where he hit a 3-pointer over Anthony Davis and then scored a putback layup in the next possession.

Flagg had this to say about his enviable basketball summer in an interview with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina:

“That whole experience was surreal for me being out there to compete with the highest level of competition in the world. … To battle and play against them was a surreal feeling. I learned so much from being on the court and sharing the court with them.”

If things go as expected, Cooper Flagg could be competing almost every day against LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and other NBA players. Flagg is expected to be the first pick in 2025 who will have to carry a franchise against the best in the pros.

