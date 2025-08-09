"Cooper Flagg gonna get destroyed by Luka Doncic tears" - Fans sense fireworks as Lakers face Mavericks for first-ever NBA Cup duel

The LA Lakers will feature in some of the biggest nights in the NBA this season. For their season opener, the team will face the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. On Christmas Day, LA will play against the Houston Rockets.NBA insider Marc Stein revealed on Friday that the first game between the LA team and the Dallas Mavericks will be during the in-season tournament. The groups have been announced, and the Mavericks belong in West Group B. Other teams featured in the group are the LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.The Mavericks' past star, Luka Doncic, will share the floor with their future, Cooper Flagg.Last season, Dallas shockingly traded Doncic to the Lakers for Anthony Davis. It caught everyone off guard, including top league insiders and the players involved. Following that, the Mavericks earned the No.1 pick, which they used to draft Flagg.While Flagg isn't Doncic, the Mavs still expect him to be the next face of the franchise as he develops under his star teammates. With that narrative, fans can't help but get excited for the upcoming contest.&quot;That bum Cooper gonna get destroyed by Luka tears,&quot; a fan said.🪄🐴 @Luka77_xLINKThat bum Cooper gonna get destroyed by Luka tears&quot;Luka 90 piece,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Should've been Christmas,&quot; one fan thought it would've been a better Christmas Day game.Other fans expect Flagg to take over in the matchup.&quot;Cooper Flagg owns Luka. Mavs by 40,&quot; someone commented.Graceful🦈 @upbilssedLINKCooper Flagg owns Luka. Mavs by 40.&quot;Flagg dropping 40 on Luka’s fatazz,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Cooper Flagg giving Luka BTA🤣🤣🤣 &quot; a fan said.Lakers' Doncic reveals the hardest part of his body transformationLakers fans were impressed with how Doncic spent the offseason. He paid attention to his body and shed some weight to get his body right. It was one of the major aspects of his career that was heavily criticized.The five-time All-Star made the most of his free time and addressed his physical conditioning. Doncic was asked what he found to be the most challenging aspect of his physique transformation.“At first, basically everything, but it’s a matter of habit. After I got used to it, nothing was particularly difficult,” Doncic told Ekipa.The Lakers are excited to have a full season with Doncic. He joined the team midway through the 2024/25 season and had to learn the system on the fly. This time, he has adequately prepared with his teammates and the coaching staff.Fans who can't wait to see the new-look Doncic can watch him suit up for the Slovenian men's national basketball team for the 2025 EuroBasket tournament.