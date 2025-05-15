Cooper Flagg marginally saved his 2025 NBA Draft eligibility

Cooper Flagg is widely projected to be the unanimous No. 1 pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA draft, with the Dallas Mavericks expected to select him on June 25. The former Duke Blue Devil is already being hailed as one of the greatest prospects in basketball history, however, his eligibility for the draft came down to a narrow margin of just 10 days.

According to the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, a player must be at least 19 years old within the calendar year of the draft to be eligible. Flagg, born on December 21, 2006, meets that requirement by the narrowest of margins. Had he been born just 10 days later, Flagg would not have been eligible for this year's draft.

Flagg enters the 2025 draft as its youngest prospect, yet he has the highest expectations on his shoulders. Coming off a sensational freshman year at Duke University - averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.8 ‘stocks’ (steals and blocks) per game - he’s anticipated to have an immediate impact in the NBA.

His two-way skill set could be crucial in helping Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis lead the Mavs to a deep playoff run. With Luka Doncic no longer in Dallas, Cooper Flagg is also believed to be the franchise’s cornerstone in the near future due to his strong marketability.

LeBron James’ agent doesn’t believe that the Mavericks will trade the rights to acquire Cooper Flagg

After the Dallas Mavericks defied the odds and won the NBA draft lottery, holding just a 1.8% chance, speculation began. Rumors suggested that the front office could consider trading the No. 1 overall pick, which would give up the rights to top prospect Cooper Flagg.

In exchange, they would acquire a proven superstar who could immediately boost the Mavericks’ championship hopes during the current window with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis on the roster.

LeBron James’ agent, Rich Paul, shot down such narratives during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

“I think there will be no trade. I think the Mavs take him and I think it’s the right thing for the kid. Look, obviously there’s some teams there that would love to have him,” Paul said. “But, I think if you look at Cooper Flagg, where he’s at today. He’s a good developed [guy], next to guys like AD and Lively.”

Acquiring a superstar like Giannis Antetokounmpo would be huge for the Mavericks. However, it seems as though Paul is confident in the organization’s decision to prioritize the long-term goal by drafting Cooper Flagg.

