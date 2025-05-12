Cooper Flagg opens up on ex-Celtics champ mentorship while joking about his draft night presence: "He put me on the map"

Previously, Cooper Flagg shared the story of meeting former Boston Celtics forward Brian Scalabrine. The former NBA player witnessed how a 13-year-old Flagg played along with D-1 players. Since then, he's helped the college star achieve his basketball dreams.

Flagg is close to achieving his dreams of making it to the NBA. Thanks in part to the mentorship of Scalabrine, the 6-foot-9 forward is the favorite to be drafted No. 1 overall in the 2025 draft.

In an interview with former Phoenix Suns general manager Ryan McDonough, the young star talked about the amount of credit the "White Mamba" deserves.

“He’s a great guy, he put me on the map a little bit, helped me out do a lot of the stuff when I was younger, when I didn’t really know what was going on,” Flagg said on Monday.

McDonough also asked Flagg about how big his table on draft night will need to be for Scalabrine to join.

“But I don’t know how big the table would have to be.”

Many believe Flagg will be the top pick in the upcoming draft. With the 2025 NBA draft lottery happening on Monday, it will determine which team will likely select the star.

With Duke, Cooper Flagg put on a show. He appeared in 37 games and averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists. The Maine native proved he can score from anywhere on the floor as he shot 48.1% from the field and 38.5% from deep.

Cooper Flagg stays true to himself when playing basketball

Cooper Flagg is an offensive player on the hardwood. Whenever he steps on the floor, he demands attention from the defense. With that, many tend to compare him to other greats who have blessed fans with showcasing their talent.

While in an interview, Flagg was asked which player he tries to emulate when playing basketball. The Duke star said that he doesn't try to model his game from any player. Rather, he stays true to himself.

“I wouldn’t really say I model my game after anybody. I don’t really know, I don’t know who people want to compare me to or they think shades of. … I’m trying [to] kind of just be myself, play pretty free to what I believe what I can do.”

ESPN has compared Cooper Flagg to three NBA greats: former NBA star Scottie Pippen, Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and LA Clippers' Kawhi Leonard.

They've also mentioned former NBA players Lamar Odom and Andrei Kirilenko as a comparison for Flagg. Ultimately, ESPN sees Leonard as Flagg's ceiling.

Being compared to a two-time Finals MVP is a significant compliment. They also believe that his in-prime ceiling would be Tatum.

