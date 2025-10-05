  • home icon
Cooper Flagg outlines blueprint for ROTY campaign stressing his team-first mindset on Mavericks

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 05, 2025 09:37 GMT
Cooper Flagg is one of the heavy favorites to win the Rookie of the Year award this season. However, the Dallas Mavericks forward understands that individual brilliance doesn't trump his highest priority.

In an interview held during the Mavs' training camp, Flagg laid out his team-first mindset that he believes to be the formula for a Rookie of the Year campaign.

"Obviously, it's something that I really want to strive for and look at down the line," Flagg said of the ROTY award. "For me, that will work itself out as long as, as a team, we do what we're supposed to do and I'm able to contribute how I know I can contribute."
Flagg, who was drafted first overall by the Mavericks after a standout season at Duke, made it clear that his team's win-loss record will be of utmost importance to him.

"If we have team success, that other stuff will handle itself," he added.

Flagg is entering a chapter of the Mavs' franchise history that can be best described as a crossroads. Midway through the previous season, Dallas shook the NBA world to its core by trading away Luka Doncic and acquiring Anthony Davis from the LA Lakers.

A win-now Mavericks squad, however, could not get itself off the ground as Davis and Kyrie Irving went down with injuries. A decimated Dallas squad pulled off one win in the play-in tournament but ultimately failed to make the playoffs.

Now, Flagg will get the chance to team up with Davis and Klay Thompson as the Mavericks look to start anew. If Irving manages to make a comeback from his ACL injury this season, Dallas might be a sleeper pick in the postseason.

Viral clip shows Cooper Flagg getting two blocks on Mavs teammates in practice session

If there any Mavs fans who are still unsure about what to expect from their star rookie, they need to look no further than a viral clip posted by the NBA on X.

In this clip, Flagg is seen getting a couple of blocks on his teammates in practice. One of these rejections came against one-time NBA champion Anthony Davis.

If Flagg lives up to the hype, the Mavericks could be in good position to improve their win-loss record this season.

