Cooper Flagg’s declaration for NBA leaves fans ecstatic

Over the past year, the hype has continued to build around potential No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. Following a dominant freshamn campaign at Duke, the versatile forward has told the world what is next for him on his basketball journey.
During the college basketball season, Flagg hinted at possibly returning to Duke for another year. However, that will not be the case. On Monday morning, he took to Instagram to officially announced that he'll be entering his name in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
NBA fans erupt over Cooper Flagg NBA Draft annoucement
With him likely being the top pick in this year's draft, fans across the league were ecstatic the hear that Fagg is making the jump to the pros. Now that he is officially in the pool of prospects, people are begging that their favorite team secures the top pick in the lottery.
With the new flattened lottery odds, far more fanbases are filled with the excitment of possibly landing such a highly-touted prospect in Cooper Flagg.
"WELCOME TO DC," one fan said.
"Pelican or Jazz I pray," another fan said.
"He’s such a NET omg @BrooklynNets don’t mess this up," said one fan.
All attention now shifts to the NBA draft lottery, which is set to take place on May 12th.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for