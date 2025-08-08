"Cooper Flagg snatching Draymond’s chain on Christmas" - NBA fans go wild as Mavericks-Warriors and LeBron-Durant clash headlines Christmas Day games

ESPN's Shams Charania revealed on Friday that the Golden State Warriors will face the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA's Christmas Day games. The game will see a quality duel between the former backcourt duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Aside from the Warriors and Mavericks, there will be four other games during that day.On Christmas, the New York Knicks will play against the Cleveland Cavaliers for an Eastern Conference showdown. Victor Wembanyama will play in his second Christmas Day game as the San Antonio Spurs are scheduled to play against the OKC Thunder.Fans will be treated to a classic LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant contest when the Houston Rockets go up against the LA Lakers. Lastly, the Anthony Edwards-led Minnesota Timberwolves will face Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets.With the amount of action expected to happen on Christmas from the NBA, fans can't help but get excited. Here are some of the comments from the fans.&quot;Cooper Flagg snatching Draymond’s chain on Christmas we will be seated,&quot; a fan said.MavsMuse @MavsMuseLINKCooper Flagg snatching Draymond’s chain on Christmas we will be seated&quot;Rockets vs LAKERS gonna be cinema,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Spurs and okc is the next nba big rivalry,&quot; one fan said.Other fans had different suggestions on which matchups should happen on Christmas.&quot;Should’ve been Lakers vs Mavs 😅,&quot; someone commented.Lakers All Day Everyday @LADEigLINKShould’ve been Lakers vs Mavs 😅&quot;We are owed a game when Tyrese is back,&quot; an Indiana Pacers fan said.&quot;switch houston and mavs and it literally would’ve been perfect bruh,&quot; a comment read.Charania also revealed the matchups for the NBA Opening NightThe NBA will return on Oct. 2, and it features the first two games of the 2025-26 season. Charania posted which four teams fans will see play on the first day of the regular season on X (formerly Twitter). The league scheduled a game between the Rockets and the Thunder. The second game will feature the old rivalry of Steph Curry and LeBron James in the Lakers-Warriors bout.Shams Charania @ShamsCharaniaLINK🚨🚨🚨Opening Night of the 2025-26 NBA season on NBC on Oct. 21, per sources:- Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder- Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles LakersFollowing their victory against the Pacers in June, the Thunder will have its ring ceremony. It could create a bit of drama since Durant will see his former team with a championship, which he couldn't bring during his time. The game will take place at the Pacyom Center.For the Lakers versus the Warriors, fans are treated to another showdown between two of the most influential veteran stars of the 2010s. NBA fans always love seeing a game that features James and Curry, given the rivalry they created from 2015 to 2018.