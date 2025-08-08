  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Cooper Flagg snatching Draymond’s chain on Christmas" - NBA fans go wild as Mavericks-Warriors and LeBron-Durant clash headlines Christmas Day games

"Cooper Flagg snatching Draymond’s chain on Christmas" - NBA fans go wild as Mavericks-Warriors and LeBron-Durant clash headlines Christmas Day games

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 08, 2025 22:36 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Fans react to the list of NBA Christmas Day games (Credits: IMAGN)

ESPN's Shams Charania revealed on Friday that the Golden State Warriors will face the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA's Christmas Day games. The game will see a quality duel between the former backcourt duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Aside from the Warriors and Mavericks, there will be four other games during that day.

Ad

On Christmas, the New York Knicks will play against the Cleveland Cavaliers for an Eastern Conference showdown. Victor Wembanyama will play in his second Christmas Day game as the San Antonio Spurs are scheduled to play against the OKC Thunder.

Fans will be treated to a classic LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant contest when the Houston Rockets go up against the LA Lakers. Lastly, the Anthony Edwards-led Minnesota Timberwolves will face Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

With the amount of action expected to happen on Christmas from the NBA, fans can't help but get excited. Here are some of the comments from the fans.

"Cooper Flagg snatching Draymond’s chain on Christmas we will be seated," a fan said.
Ad
"Rockets vs LAKERS gonna be cinema," another fan said.
"Spurs and okc is the next nba big rivalry," one fan said.

Other fans had different suggestions on which matchups should happen on Christmas.

"Should’ve been Lakers vs Mavs 😅," someone commented.
Ad
"We are owed a game when Tyrese is back," an Indiana Pacers fan said.
"switch houston and mavs and it literally would’ve been perfect bruh," a comment read.

Charania also revealed the matchups for the NBA Opening Night

The NBA will return on Oct. 2, and it features the first two games of the 2025-26 season. Charania posted which four teams fans will see play on the first day of the regular season on X (formerly Twitter). The league scheduled a game between the Rockets and the Thunder. The second game will feature the old rivalry of Steph Curry and LeBron James in the Lakers-Warriors bout.

Ad
Ad

Following their victory against the Pacers in June, the Thunder will have its ring ceremony. It could create a bit of drama since Durant will see his former team with a championship, which he couldn't bring during his time. The game will take place at the Pacyom Center.

For the Lakers versus the Warriors, fans are treated to another showdown between two of the most influential veteran stars of the 2010s. NBA fans always love seeing a game that features James and Curry, given the rivalry they created from 2015 to 2018.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by William Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications