Cooper Flagg Stats Tonight: Mavericks #1 draft pick takes center stage against Bronny James & Lakers in Summer League (July 10)

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks made their summer league debut against Bronny James and the LA Lakers on Thursday. The No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA draft took the floor at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas for his first game as a pro. Flagg looked to lead the Mavericks to their first win with him in the lineup.

Flagg opened the game with a midrange jumper that went short. The former Duke star missed his first two shots before stealing a pass midway through the first quarter for an emphatic dunk. After a miss by the Lakers, he grabbed the rebound and scored a step-back jumper over Dalton Knecht in the next possession.

The versatile forward and Ryan Nembhard pushed the Dallas Mavericks to a 19-17 lead after one quarter.

Flagg did not have a good start to the second quarter. He committed a foul to open the period and then missed a dunk. The 6-foot-9 forward added two more points and one steal before the period ended. Flagg's inefficient night was a key reason the Mavericks trailed 47-43 at halftime.

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Cooper Flagg 10 3 1 2 0 0 5-15 0-4 0-1 -4

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

