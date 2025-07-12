Cooper Flagg Summer League stats tonight: Mavericks star rookie's breakout game falls short against Spurs (July 12)

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks faced the San Antonio Spurs in the Summer League on Saturday. After a subpar performance against the LA Lakers in his first game, Flagg once again struggled on the scoring end against the Spurs in the opening minutes.

The Mavs' star rookie scored just three points in the opening quarter. However, he came back hard in the next quarter, scoring all of the Mavericks' first eight points. He added 12 points in the second quarter, bringing the total to 15 points before halftime.

Flagg continued his scoring run in the third quarter, scoring 7 of the Mavericks’ 17 points in the quarter. However, the Spurs outscored the Mavs by 17-26 in the quarter. The star rookie tried to bring his team back in the game in the fourth quarter. He scored 9 more points in the last 10 minutes, but could not lead the Mavs past the Spurs. The Mavs suffered a 67-76 defeat, their first in the Summer League.

PTS REB AST FG 3-PT FG STL BLK TO PF Cooper Flagg 31 4 1 10-21 3-9 0 1 2 1

Cooper Flagg through 4 quarters vs. San Antonio Spurs in NBA Summer League

Cooper Flagg opened the first quarter, struggling to put the ball in the basket. The NBA rookie scored just 3 points in the opening quarter, missing most of his shots. However, Flagg started to find his rhythm in the second quarter, starting with a free throw. Within a minute into the 2nd quarter, he drained a 26-foot 3-pointer, tallying his score to 7 points.

Flagg continued attacking, adding the next four points for the Mavs as well. He scored the first 8 points of the quarter. He went on to score 4 more points in the quarter, ending the first half with a quick 15 points.

The Mavericks had a horrible third quarter, putting up only 17 points in 10 minutes, against 26 points from the Spurs. But Cooper Flagg continued his stellar scoring run, scoring 7 points in the quarter. Flagg opened his scoring in the fourth quarter after four minutes with a 24-foot 30-pointer. He made another 26-foot 3-pointer to tally his points to 29. He scored his 31st point with a running dunk.

Flagg had 31 points and made 10 of 21 shots from the field, including 3 of his 9 shots from beyond the arc. He also had 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in 31 minutes.

