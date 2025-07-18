  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Cooper Flagg thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo has reached "unc" status

Cooper Flagg thinks Giannis Antetokounmpo has reached "unc" status

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jul 18, 2025 12:02 GMT
An image of Cooper Flagg and Giannis Antetokounmpo side by side
Cooper Flagg thinks that Giannis Antetokounmpo has reached "unc" status. Credit: NBA/x, Antetokounmpo/x

In a few months, Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg will be walking into a league filled with veterans with 10 or more years of pro experience. It was only fitting, then, that Flagg would consider one of the NBA's best players to be a certified "unc."

Ad

Appearing in a video montage posted by Bleacher Report on X, Flagg identified 1995 as his personal cutoff date for official "unc" status. When asked if Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was born in 1994, would thus qualify as an "unc," Flagg didn't hesitate with his answer.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah. For sure," he said in the clip.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Notably, Flagg was born on December 21, 2006, a few days after Antetokounmpo celebrated his 12th birthday. The Mavs rookie might not have realized it at the time that he shot the video clip, but the Greek Freak is indeed old enough to be his literal uncle.

To put things into further perspective, the defending NBA champions at the time of Flagg's birth were a Miami Heat squad led by Dwyane Wade. Steve Nash was coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, and JJ Redick was a rookie on the Orlando Magic bench.

Ad

Even at 19 years of age, though, Flagg has displayed basketball maturity beyond his years. At some point this season, he will go head-to-head with Antetokounmpo and, in all likelihood, have a memorable "Welcome to the NBA" moment by then. When that time comes, Flagg might want to keep his "unc" comment to himself.

Cooper Flagg shares lighthearted moment with former Duke teammates at rookie photoshoot

With the 2025-26 season a few months away, Flagg spent some time with other NBA youngsters at a rookie photoshoot. One picture turned out to be extra special for him, as he got to share it with some former Blue Devils.

Ad

In a video posted by the NBA on X, Flagg is all smiles with his Duke teammates Tyrese Proctor and Khaman Maluach.

Though this was a lighthearted moment for the Duke boys, Flagg will be all business when he takes on Proctor's Cleveland Cavaliers and Maluach's Phoenix Suns.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications