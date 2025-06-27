"Cooper Flagg vs Bronny must see TV" - NBA fans react to Bronny James' reported participation in Summer League

The NBA Summer League just got more interesting as Bronny James is set to face Cooper Flagg in a Mavs vs Lakers matchup on July 10. On Friday, NBA correspondent Marc Stein confirmed that LeBron James' son and the No. 1 pick from this year's draft will be going against each other in the Summer League.
Stein broke the news to the community on his X account. The game will be held in Las Vegas and is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will air on ESPN for the fans planning to catch the game on their television sets.
The fans swarmed the comments sections with their thoughts on the upcoming game, with one fan calling the matchup a 'must-watch'.
"Cooper vs Bronny. Must see tv."
"Flagg going to son him. Unfortunate," another fan said.
"Bronny, get ready to meet your new father, Cooper Flagg," another fan said.
"The son of LeBron James playing in Summer League after his rookie season makes that THT clip even funnier," another fan said.
Another set of fans expressed their disappointment in the Lakers keeping Bronny James on the lineup.
"He should be cut from the team. I’m so disappointed in my Lakers," one fan said.
"Blue collar nepo baby," another fan said.
Bronny James' rookie season was filled with ups and downs. He saw minimal minutes on the court, with JJ Redick mostly playing him in the dying minutes of a game. He averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists on 31.3% shooting from the field.
The 20-year-old was also sent to play for the Lakers' G-League affiliates, South Bay Lakers, where he excelled in most games. However, Bronny still looked lackluster in the games he played in the NBA.
On the other hand, Cooper Flagg will be entering his rookie season after leading the Duke Blue Devils to the Final Four of the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament.
Cooper Flagg reveals his thoughts on being drafted as the first pick
The Dallas Mavericks beat all odds in the NBA draft lottery on May 12 by landing the first pick, and without much thought, they drafted Cooper Flagg as the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
Following his draft, Flagg participated in a brief interview with the draft coverage crew. During one segment, one of the panelists asked the Mavs rookie about the most special part of the night was for him. He said:
"Just hearing my name get called, sharing that moment with my mom, my dad, and my two brothers. That's a moment I am gonna remember for the rest of my life." (0:40)
Later, another panelist asked Cooper Flagg for his thoughts on seeing his teammates from the Blue Devils get drafted. Flagg said it was an incredible feeling seeing his teammates get drafted, given that he has seen the work they have put into their craft.
