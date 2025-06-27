"Cooper Flagg vs Bronny must see TV" - NBA fans react to Bronny James' reported participation in Summer League

The NBA Summer League just got more interesting as Bronny James is set to face Cooper Flagg in a Mavs vs Lakers matchup on July 10. On Friday, NBA correspondent Marc Stein confirmed that LeBron James' son and the No. 1 pick from this year's draft will be going against each other in the Summer League.

Ad

Stein broke the news to the community on his X account. The game will be held in Las Vegas and is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 p.m. EST. It will air on ESPN for the fans planning to catch the game on their television sets.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The fans swarmed the comments sections with their thoughts on the upcoming game, with one fan calling the matchup a 'must-watch'.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Cooper vs Bronny. Must see tv."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Flagg going to son him. Unfortunate," another fan said.

"Bronny, get ready to meet your new father, Cooper Flagg," another fan said.

"The son of LeBron James playing in Summer League after his rookie season makes that THT clip even funnier," another fan said.

Another set of fans expressed their disappointment in the Lakers keeping Bronny James on the lineup.

Ad

"He should be cut from the team. I’m so disappointed in my Lakers," one fan said.

"Blue collar nepo baby," another fan said.

Bronny James' rookie season was filled with ups and downs. He saw minimal minutes on the court, with JJ Redick mostly playing him in the dying minutes of a game. He averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists on 31.3% shooting from the field.

Ad

The 20-year-old was also sent to play for the Lakers' G-League affiliates, South Bay Lakers, where he excelled in most games. However, Bronny still looked lackluster in the games he played in the NBA.

On the other hand, Cooper Flagg will be entering his rookie season after leading the Duke Blue Devils to the Final Four of the 2024-25 NCAA Tournament.

Cooper Flagg reveals his thoughts on being drafted as the first pick

The Dallas Mavericks beat all odds in the NBA draft lottery on May 12 by landing the first pick, and without much thought, they drafted Cooper Flagg as the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Ad

Following his draft, Flagg participated in a brief interview with the draft coverage crew. During one segment, one of the panelists asked the Mavs rookie about the most special part of the night was for him. He said:

"Just hearing my name get called, sharing that moment with my mom, my dad, and my two brothers. That's a moment I am gonna remember for the rest of my life." (0:40)

Ad

Later, another panelist asked Cooper Flagg for his thoughts on seeing his teammates from the Blue Devils get drafted. Flagg said it was an incredible feeling seeing his teammates get drafted, given that he has seen the work they have put into their craft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More