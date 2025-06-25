"Cooper Flagg welcome to Boston" - NBA fans react as Celtics aggressively pursue lottery pick amid Jaylen Brown rumors

The Boston Celtics have been active in trades ahead of the 2025 NBA draft, headlined by Cooper Flagg, who is the consensus number one pick. Fans are reacting to the report of Boston's interest in getting a lottery pick amid rumors of Jaylen Brown being pursued by some teams.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Celtics would like to keep the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, but they won't turn down an offer if the value is right. General manager Brad Stevens has already traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers and Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks.

Heavy Sports' Steve Bulpett then reported that the Celtics are looking into possibly acquiring a lottery pick in Thursday's draft. Boston has the 28th and 32nd picks, which they could use to move up. Brown is expected to lead the team next season, with Jayson Tatum likely out with a torn Achilles.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA fans are bracing for a wild draft night, with some Boston Celtics supporters hoping to land Cooper Flagg. The Dallas Mavericks are expected to draft Flagg with the number one pick, though an All-Star like Jaylen Brown might be a better fit with Nico Harrison's timeline of winning a championship in two to three years.

PapiPride @Papipride05 LINK Cooper Flagg welcome to Boston 🗣️🗣️🗣️

jayce @luhjayceho LINK Derrick White to Houston for pick #10 #finalpiece

Kingshagrin @kingshagrin LINK They want Cooper Flagg.

oP @oP_777_ LINK Incoming Jaylen Brown traded to SA for #2 pick.

Totti @ItsTottiYT LINK Call Nico. I'm sure he’ll gladly get rid of it.

Vex @IAHADKA LINK Brown to Dallas for Cooper Flagg.

The Boston Celtics are making changes to their roster because of the consequences of being on the second apron. They won't have Jayson Tatum next season for the majority of it, if not all, so a rebuild made sense under the new ownership.

On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks lucked out by getting the number one pick after trading Luka Doncic back in February. Cooper Flagg has All-Star potential and would fit right in Dallas. However, he'll need some time to develop before turning into a championship-caliber piece.

Cooper Flagg not concerned about pressure in Dallas to replace Luka Doncic

Cooper Flagg not concerned about pressure in Dallas to replace Luka Doncic. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to reporters before the NBA draft, Cooper Flagg was asked about the pressure on him to replace Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks. Flagg is not worried about it because he's always pushing to be the best version of himself every day.

"I wouldn’t look at anything as pressure,” Flagg said, according to the Associated Press via NBA.com. "I think me going into whatever situation I go into, I'm just going to try to be myself all the time and I'm going push myself to be better and better every single day and make the most out of every day."

The 2025 NBA draft is scheduled for Wednesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.