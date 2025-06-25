"Cooper Flagg welcome to Boston" - NBA fans react as Celtics aggressively pursue lottery pick amid Jaylen Brown rumors

The Boston Celtics have been active in trades ahead of the 2025 NBA draft, headlined by Cooper Flagg, who is the consensus number one pick. Fans are reacting to the report of Boston's interest in getting a lottery pick amid rumors of Jaylen Brown being pursued by some teams.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Celtics would like to keep the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, but they won't turn down an offer if the value is right. General manager Brad Stevens has already traded Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers and Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks.
Heavy Sports' Steve Bulpett then reported that the Celtics are looking into possibly acquiring a lottery pick in Thursday's draft. Boston has the 28th and 32nd picks, which they could use to move up. Brown is expected to lead the team next season, with Jayson Tatum likely out with a torn Achilles.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
NBA fans are bracing for a wild draft night, with some Boston Celtics supporters hoping to land Cooper Flagg. The Dallas Mavericks are expected to draft Flagg with the number one pick, though an All-Star like Jaylen Brown might be a better fit with Nico Harrison's timeline of winning a championship in two to three years.
The Boston Celtics are making changes to their roster because of the consequences of being on the second apron. They won't have Jayson Tatum next season for the majority of it, if not all, so a rebuild made sense under the new ownership.
On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks lucked out by getting the number one pick after trading Luka Doncic back in February. Cooper Flagg has All-Star potential and would fit right in Dallas. However, he'll need some time to develop before turning into a championship-caliber piece.
Cooper Flagg not concerned about pressure in Dallas to replace Luka Doncic
Speaking to reporters before the NBA draft, Cooper Flagg was asked about the pressure on him to replace Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks. Flagg is not worried about it because he's always pushing to be the best version of himself every day.
"I wouldn’t look at anything as pressure,” Flagg said, according to the Associated Press via NBA.com. "I think me going into whatever situation I go into, I'm just going to try to be myself all the time and I'm going push myself to be better and better every single day and make the most out of every day."
The 2025 NBA draft is scheduled for Wednesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.