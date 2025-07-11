"Cooper Flagg welcome to the league moment!" - NBA fans go wild as Bronny James lights up Mavericks rookie with back-to-back buckets in Summer League

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks debuted in the NBA 2K26 Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday with a showdown against Bronny James’ Lakers. Early in the first quarter, James scored a step-back jumper over the rookie’s outstretched hands. Three possessions later, LeBron James’ son hit a 3-pointer over the No. 1 pick of the 2025 NBA draft.
Fans promptly reacted to the sequence at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas:
The highly anticipated Flagg-James showdown lived up to the hype in the opening half. James scored five of his seven points against Flagg, while the rookie caused bedlam with a highlight dunk. The Dallas Mavericks forward also hit a step-back jumper over James’ teammate Dalton Knecht in the first quarter.
Bronny James’ tenacious defense and fight stood out as well. Early in the second quarter, the 6-foot-2 backup guard kept the 6-foot-9 forward from scoring in the paint. James nearly stole the ball but was called for a foul.
The Mavericks-Lakers showdown had the intensity of a regular game, thanks to Bronny James and Cooper Flagg. The two showed as early as the first half that they would compete and look to open the summer league with a win.
Cooper Flagg and Mavericks dominate Bronny James and Lakers in third quarter
The LA Lakers led 47-43 at halftime, behind Dalton Knecht, Bronny James and DJ Steward. Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks regrouped at halftime to dominate the next 10 minutes. Dallas outscored LA 25-15 in the third quarter to enter the fourth quarter with a 68-62 lead.
Flagg had another rough-shooting stretch, going 0-for-3 in the period. Miles Kelly and Jordan Hall picked up the slack to push the Mavericks to the front.
Bronny James also struggled to get going, missing both attempts in the third quarter. James continued to play good defense, but his team couldn't keep up with the surging Mavericks.
