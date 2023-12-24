"Corny dad of the NBA " - LeBron James nailing parody video of Tiffany Gomas' 'not real' viral video has NBA fans in frenzy

LeBron James continues to impress in his 21st season despite being 38. Playing against the young legs of today's stars at that age is no easy task, but the Lakers star makes it look easy. Recently, he posted a parody video of Tiffany Gomas' "not real" video on Instagram, adding himself in the clip as a meme edit.

Here's the parody video edit on Instagram:

From the edit, when Gomas utters "not real," the camera pans in the opposite direction, where James is seen in his 3-point celebration post. Additionally, the parody video garnered reactions from NBA fans:

"LeBron really be the corny dad of the NBA."

From the fan reactions, some found the edit entertaining and "corny" at the same time considering LeBron James' current age.

The Instagram post included highlight clips from his incredible 40-point outing against the OKC Thunder. The post also included his stat line and that he is the oldest player to score 40+ points while being perfect from beyond the arc.

LeBron James' 40-point explosion against the OKC Thunder

Entering last night's match-up against the OKC Thunder, the LA Lakers had lost four straight and badly needed a win. Thankfully, LeBron James dropped 40 points (13-of-20 shooting, including 5-of-5 from 3-point range), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals.

The Lakers leaned on James' excellent play in the fourth quarter when the game started to get close. His explosive performance propelled the team to snap their losing streak with a 129-120 victory.

Aside from James, Anthony Davis also contributed 26 points (11-of-21 shooting), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. Rui Hachimura also chipped in 21 points (8-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range) and six rebounds.

The Associated Press Cliff Brunt reported James said this about his performance after the game:

"To know I can go out and still make game-winning plays," James said, "can affect the game in multiple ways and can still close out a game in the fourth quarter when our team needed when they started making a run is always a good feeling for sure."

The Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference standings and could use a push to get back up.