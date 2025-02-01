  • home icon
  • “Could be a 3-way trade for Turner” - Lakers fans predict Rob Pelinka’s blockbuster move as Hawks’ $39,525,280 trade candidates hit injury report 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 01, 2025 05:48 GMT
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Lakers fans predict Rob Pelinka’s moves (Image Source: Imagn)

The trade buzz surrounding the LA Lakers is intensifying as the deadline nears. The latest rumors have linked LA to Hawks' duo Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic, adding them to a list of multiple other candidates, including Myles Turner, Walker Kessler, and Day'Ron Sharpe.

Capela and Bogdanovic have been the newest entrants on the Lakers' wishlist. As per insider Anthony Irwin, LA is potentially closing in on Bogdanovic and Capela as part of that deal to address its two biggest roster needs - adding an offensive guard and a defensive center who can start next to Anthony Davis.

Amid these trade rumors, the Hawks have ruled out both Capela and Bogdanovic for Saturday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Lakers fans believe it's part of a potential trade that Rob Pelinka and his front office are working towards to improve the roster.

One fan said it could be a three-team deal that lands Myles Turner instead of Clint Capela, who will be shipped to Indiana instead:

"Could be a 3 way trade for turner. Capella going to Indy."

Another added:

"I’m really hoping the wires are crossed and these guys are going to Indy and turner to us"
"Capela honestly don’t mind," one fan said.

One fan added:

"Our only hope is it’s a three team with pacers"

Another rejected the idea, citing their combined $39,525,280 salary, saying:

"This is 40 mil combined. It would have to be like Rui, Gabe, and Vando to get them. Ain't no way."

Edited by Arhaan Raje
