"Could easily influence front office's decision": Lakers fans think $51,000,000 PF may not get traded due to special bond with Luka Doncic 

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 01, 2025 23:24 GMT
The LA Lakers are focused on building a competitive group around All-Star guard Luka Doncic. One of the aspects the front office should always take into account is Doncic's chemistry with his teammates. Ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season, the Slovenian's bond with one teammate stood out.

Fans noticed how close Doncic has become with forward Rui Hachimura. Off the court, they tend to joke around with each other, often talking on the bench. This has become evident, and the two have gotten closer, despite being teammates for only a few months.

With the bond they share, some fans believe that it could help the Japanese star secure a spot within the team. Though Hachimura has been a starter in 57 out of the 59 games he played in, there was some doubt about the Lakers' commitment to $51 million power forward.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) with the username Showtime Luka pointed it out on Tuesday.

"No one really takes into account the chemistry Luka and Rui have had since day one. It could easily influence the front office's decision regarding Rui's contract situation," the fan posted.
Other fans agreed with his take on the chemistry between Doncic and Hachimura.

"FACTS. I been saying this. Both Bron and Luka have a strong bond with Rui," a fan said.
"Yeah. Cause they have that bond in the Jordan event, chemistry going strong even more now," another fan commented.
"Been saying it like forever. Rui brings good team chemistry and is the prefect role player: unselfish, not looking for glory and just does what's asked of him. Rui should be a Laker for life," one fan said.
However, other fans pointed out what happened with Luka Doncic's close friend, Dorian Finney-Smith, who wasn't given another chance this summer.

"The front office doesn’t give af about chemistry with the stars. Caruso and DFS both got f**ked off for nickels," someone commented.
"Look at where DFS is," a comment read.
"He had even more chemistry with DFS, how’d that work out?" one fan commented.

Luka Doncic is developing chemistry with Deandre Ayton

Over the summer, the Lakers got Deandre Ayton as their starting center for the new season. At the start of training camp, Austin Reaves told the media that he and Luka Doncic have started to develop chemistry on the court.

“This is first time I’ve seen him and Luka play. Luka passes the ball so well that he needs to expect open lobs, open floaters things around the paint, but it looked good,” Reaves told reporters on Tuesday (2:15).

Luka Doncic is a willing passer and can benefit a lot by having a center who's willing to run to the rim. Fortunately for him, Ayton is the perfect big man for that system.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

