The Golden State Warriors finally got a deal done with Jonathan Kuminga. The former first-round pick wanted out of the Bay Area, and he derailed most of the Warriors' offseason plans with his stalemate.The Dubs, however, didn't waver in their offer. Ultimately, he had to make a decision, and he chose to get two years and $48.5 million to keep more control over his immediate future.That's why former NBA star Gilbert Arenas put him on blast for settling for that type of contract:&quot;I don't know if I should congratulate you or be like, 'damn, are you alright, man?'&quot; Arenas said. &quot;Like, two years, $48 million, did you wait all summer for this? You could've got this after your second season.&quot;Arenas questioned Kuminga's agent, who reportedly did all the negotiating, for settling for the lesser offer:&quot;What kind of amateur representation you have?&quot; Arenas wondered. &quot;You have to be the agent's biggest client for you to do a deal like this.&quot;Still, it's not like he could've done much more at this point. Clearly, he prioritized leaving the Warriors sooner over getting more money, and he's already hinted at his desire to be on his way out.Jonathan Kuminga will continue to be a headache for the WarriorsKuminga might be a Warrior, but he's complained about his usage and role from the very second he was drafted.That's why Nick Friedell of The Athletic believes it won't be long before this becomes an issue again, and he predicted that Kuminga will make the headlines for the wrong reasons soon:&quot;What happens the first time Kuminga doesn’t like the minutes he’s getting? What happens if he remains frustrated with the role Kerr has for him? Does he actually want to be here long term? Will his focus remain the same when the first trade rumor pops up?&quot; Friedell wondered.Kerr has never seemed to be a fan of Kuminga, and he's kept him on a short leash. But, to be fair, he's failed to step up when given an opportunity.Also, even Draymond Green admitted that he's often been ostracized and self-centered, so it has also been difficult for Warriors players to reach out to him and help him out.This will be a make-or-break season for him, and he will have to prove that he's worthy of all the money and playing time he claims to be.