With LeBron James' illustrious career approaching its end, many wonder where the LA Lakers forward will choose to walk-off the court. Given the forward's desire to clinch a fifth NBA championship title, LBJ could make his way into another franchise to better his chances.

However, he is on the verge of extending his contract with the Lakers, which could see him remain with the franchise until 2025. If extended, James could end his career with the Lakers. Ultimately, Bron is keen on ending his career playing alongside his son Bronny James.

NBA champion Channing Fyre suggested a "Last Dance" with the Cleveland Cavaliers would be an epic end to his successful career. He made it plain that he would tell the forward his mind whenever he got a chance to. Frye stated:

"Could you imagine LeBron's last year in Cleveland?...I'm just a kid from Akron. His school, the city. I'll say this to his face he should go back to Cleveland every single game."

Channing Frye believes LeBron James could receive less money for a Cleveland Cavaliers move

LeBron James became eligible for a contract extension a week ago, and could extend his stay with the Lakers for a year or two more. If he chooses to extend his contract with the franchise for a year, he's on course to earn $46.7 million, and $97.1 million if he decides to sign a two-year extension.

Channing Frye believes the forward can take a pay cut to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers for his final run in the league. He predicted that LBJ could take his home-franchise at least to the Eastern Conference finals. But regardless of the outcome, Frye prophetically proclaimed it as "the greatest last year." Channing Frye claimed:

"He's gonna be in LA until, I cannot imagine my mind Bron being third wheel, right? It's gonna be tough, okay, so when Bron is second wheel and a half. Bron's like all right man, thank you I'm going somewhere for a season and we're going to make it work.

"I think he's going to play the point guard and they're going to go to the Eastern Conference finals and they might lose to a team who's young, but then he's going to go out. It's going to be the greatest last year. If he knows this is last year I think he takes less money to go back to Cleveland."

