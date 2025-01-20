Could LeBron James become a Celtics player-owner? Closer look as $6b Liverpool owner reportedly makes major move

Now in the later stages of his career, LeBron James has started to open up about his goals beyond his playing days. Among the most notable is owning a team in the NBA. Following recent developments, speculation has arose if he can achieve this goal while still playing.

Last year, reports emerged of the Boston Celtics ownership putting the franchise up for sale. New developments recently came out stating that current owner Wyc Grousbeck plans to sell 100% of his stake.

Among the main groups connected to the Celtics sale is Fenway Sports Group. They are led by businessman John Henry, who has a net worth of over $6 billion (per Forbes). Among the other partners at FSG is LeBron James.

In short, LeBron James would not be able to become a player-owner of the Celtics if FSG were to buy the franchise. According to the league's collective bargaining agreement, a player is not allowed to have any type of ownership of a team.

“No NBA player may acquire or hold a direct or indirect interest in the ownership of any NBA Team or in any company or entity, whether privately or publicly owned, that owns any interest in any NBA Team.”

As far as his ownership aspirations go, LeBron has already made it clear he wants to run an NBA expansion team in Las Vegas.

Kendrick Perkins reacts to LeBron James' business partner looking to fund new basketball league

While LeBron James has his sights set on owning an NBA franchise, one person close to him has their sights set higher. Last week, reports emerged of Maverick Carter looking to create his own basketball league overseas.

Carter, a longtime friend and business of LeBron, is looking to raise five billion dollars for this international venture. The goal is to create a new product that could potentially emerge as a rival to the NBA.

Following this news, Kendrick Perkins was among those to give his thoughts on social media. The former Boston Celtics big man thinks LeBron James now has bigger aspirations than NBA ownership.

"I thought yall said Bron was trying to own his NBA team when he retires… sounds like he trying to get his own league." Perkins wrote.

Due to the stipulations in the CBA, LeBron cannot pursue an ownership role until after he retires. It remains unclear when he'll hang it up, as he is still an impactful player at the age of 40. This season, the LA Lakers star is averaging 23.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists.

