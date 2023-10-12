Could Miles Bridges be suspended by NBA after latest arrest warrant? Looking at his probable time away from league

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges finds himself in hot water once more, as he is confronting another arrest warrant and a criminal summons for allegedly breaching a protective order.

According to local Charlotte media, Bridges allegedly violated a protective order by damaging his longtime girlfriend’s windshield at her residence in January. He pleaded no contest to a felony charge of injuring a child's parent in November, leading to him being issued a 10-year criminal protective order pertaining to his girlfriend.

In April 2023, the NBA handed down a 30-game suspension to Bridges. As he missed the entirety of the previous season, 20 of those games were already considered served. The suspension also made him ineligible to play for the Hornets in the preseason.

With the new arrest warrant, could Miles Bridges face a lengthier suspension?

The NBA’s collective bargaining agreement specifies that a conviction is not necessary for an act to be considered a breach of the league's domestic violence policy. It grants NBA Commissioner Adam Silver the authority, contingent on the investigation's findings, to "fine, suspend, or dismiss and disqualify" a player "from any further association with the NBA" in cases of policy violation.

The CBA provision on domestic abuse reads:

“Based on a finding of just cause, the Commissioner may fine, suspend, or dismiss and disqualify from any further association with the NBA and its teams a player who engages in prohibited conduct in violation of this Policy. Repeat offenders will be subject to enhanced discipline.”

The commissioner will assess disciplinary actions under the policy on a case-by-case basis, taking into account all relevant facts and circumstances, including both aggravating and mitigating factors.

The CBA outlined the aggravating factors as follows:

Prior allegations of, or convictions for, prohibited conduct;

The use of a weapon or other means of coercion;

The use of, or threat to use, force or violence;

The vulnerability of the victim;

The presence of a minor;

The nature and extent of any injury to the victim; and

A civil verdict against the player for the underlying conduct.

Meanwhile, it listed the following as mitigating factors:

Acceptance of responsibility;

Evidence of self-defense;

Complete and truthful cooperation with the investigation;

Voluntary participation in any treatment or counseling programs;

The player’s overall good character;

The player’s reputation in the NBA community; and

A civil verdict in favor of the player for the underlying conduct.

Pending an extension of his suspension, Bridges will be eligible to return on Nov. 17, when the Hornets face the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the 2021-22 season, Bridges averaged a career-high 20.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 3.8 apg while shooting 49.1%.