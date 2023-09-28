"Could never be replaced they'll know sooner than later": Damian Lillard releases latest song 'Farewell' after securing stunning trade to Bucks 

Just a couple of hours after his blockbuster trade to the Milwaukee Bucks, superstar guard Damian Lillard released his new rap song, named 'Farewell.' In this new song, Lillard, who has released several rap songs in the past, referred to his trade request and his time with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The lyrics of the song read:

"I could never be replaced, they'll know sooner than later. An arrow pointed at who assumed it was greater. Amazing what I get in return for this labor. I continue leaving trails, but it won’t be for the Blazers.

"To the fans, man, I love you, it’s unconditional. Reasons for me leaving this city is nothing typical. So it’s imperative not to believe their narrative. Just know that what I left is better than what I inherited. I leave at peace because I know at the end that this is business."

Damian Lillard apparently didn't like the direction the Blazers were moving toward over the past couple of the seasons and made his intentions clear after asking for a trade during the summer.

Eventually, and just a few days before Portland opens its training camp (Tuesday, Oct. 3), Lillard leaves the Blazers after 11 years and will play for the Milwaukee Bucks in the upcoming season.

Damian Lillard embraces move to Milwaukee despite desire to join Miami

After requesting a trade from the Blazers, Damian Lillard had reportedly named the Miami Heat as his preferred destination and the only team he was willing to play for next.

However, this will not happen, as he will now become teammates with fellow superstar and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Aaron Goodwin, Lillard's agent, said this of Miami's efforts to sign the guard:

"They did everything they could to acquire Dame. It takes two to get a deal done. I appreciate all that Pat [Riley], Andy [Elisburg] and Micky [Arison] did to try and make this happen."

Aside from releasing his new rap song, Damian Lillard took to Twitter and reacted to his move to Milwaukee, sharing his excitement and embracing the opportunity to fight for the championship:

"The casuals won’t be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned. Excited for my next chapter!"

As part of the deal, the Bucks sent Jrue Holiday, an unprotected draft pick (2029) and swap rights (2028, 2030, unprotected) to the Blazers, while Grayson Allen joined the Phoenix Suns.

At the same time, Damian Lillard will get the chance of becoming teammates with Giannis Antetokounmpo, a player he wanted to play alongside in Portland. Meanwhile, the "Greek Freak" saw Milwaukee bolster the roster the best way possible in quest for a second championship with Antetokounmpo leading the charge.

Following the deal, which put an end to Lillard's trade saga, the Bucks have become an odds-on favorite to claim the championship They can now extend their championship window, with Lillard and Antetokounmpo under contract until at least 2026 and 2025, respectively.