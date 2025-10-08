"Could play at an All-Star level" - NBA analyst predicts LeBron James could play on for 9 more years without pressure from family 

There's no denying that the longevity of LeBron James has been one of the greatest mysteries in the NBA. The LA Lakers star is still going strong in his career as he enters his 23rd season. On Monday, he teased fans about his &quot;Second Decision,&quot; which led to the Lakers' final regular-season game tickets skyrocketing.A day later, it was revealed to be an advertisement with Hennessy. This suggests that James has not decided on his retirement from basketball, especially now that he's teammates with All-Star guard Luka Doncic and could contend for an NBA championship.Basketball analyst Nick Wright commented on James' longevity and believes that the four-time champion can still play at an elite level. Wright went as far as to say that King James could come close to being 50 and still be playing the sport.&quot;I think LeBron could play at an All-Star level,&quot; Wright said at the &quot;Dan Le Batard Show.&quot; &quot;Right now, he's at an All-NBA level. I think you could play it in All-Star level for close to another -- 'til he's close to 50 (years old).Wright added that James isn't pressured to retire by his family. Given that he’s still playing well, the analyst thinks his family isn't thinking much about his potential retirement.&quot;I see no reason, like when he quits, it's going to be because that either his family wants him to or there's nothing left to do. We were expecting the age curve 10 years ago. And instead, what we have gotten is a slight one or two percent a year deteroration where he goes into this year -- What, the seventh-best player in the sport?&quot;Stephen A. Smith calls LeBron James &quot;tone-deaf&quot; for PR stuntMany thought LeBron James' &quot;Second Decision&quot; was about his retirement, given that the first &quot;Decision&quot; was about his free agency move to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and join the Miami Heat.After it was revealed, fans were disappointed. Longtime analyst Stephen A. Smith even called out the four-time MVP for the stunt that he pulled.&quot;Unfortunately, he was tone-deaf. This was corny as hell, it was cringy, it was all of that — we know this. You’re promoting an alcoholic beverage and trying to give people the impression that this could be your final season and you’re retiring,&quot; Smith said.Smith questioned why LeBron James needed to do that for an ad with an alcohol brand. The media member said that if James performs terribly at any point this season, he will think about the Hennessy ad.