  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • LeBron James
  • "Could play at an All-Star level" - NBA analyst predicts LeBron James could play on for 9 more years without pressure from family 

"Could play at an All-Star level" - NBA analyst predicts LeBron James could play on for 9 more years without pressure from family 

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 09, 2025 01:10 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Nick Wright believes LeBron James can play at an All-Star level till he's close to 50 (Image Source: IMAGN)

There's no denying that the longevity of LeBron James has been one of the greatest mysteries in the NBA. The LA Lakers star is still going strong in his career as he enters his 23rd season. On Monday, he teased fans about his "Second Decision," which led to the Lakers' final regular-season game tickets skyrocketing.

Ad

A day later, it was revealed to be an advertisement with Hennessy. This suggests that James has not decided on his retirement from basketball, especially now that he's teammates with All-Star guard Luka Doncic and could contend for an NBA championship.

Basketball analyst Nick Wright commented on James' longevity and believes that the four-time champion can still play at an elite level. Wright went as far as to say that King James could come close to being 50 and still be playing the sport.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think LeBron could play at an All-Star level," Wright said at the "Dan Le Batard Show." "Right now, he's at an All-NBA level. I think you could play it in All-Star level for close to another -- 'til he's close to 50 (years old).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Wright added that James isn't pressured to retire by his family. Given that he’s still playing well, the analyst thinks his family isn't thinking much about his potential retirement.

Ad
"I see no reason, like when he quits, it's going to be because that either his family wants him to or there's nothing left to do. We were expecting the age curve 10 years ago. And instead, what we have gotten is a slight one or two percent a year deteroration where he goes into this year -- What, the seventh-best player in the sport?"
Ad
Ad

Stephen A. Smith calls LeBron James "tone-deaf" for PR stunt

Many thought LeBron James' "Second Decision" was about his retirement, given that the first "Decision" was about his free agency move to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers and join the Miami Heat.

After it was revealed, fans were disappointed. Longtime analyst Stephen A. Smith even called out the four-time MVP for the stunt that he pulled.

Ad
"Unfortunately, he was tone-deaf. This was corny as hell, it was cringy, it was all of that — we know this. You’re promoting an alcoholic beverage and trying to give people the impression that this could be your final season and you’re retiring," Smith said.

Smith questioned why LeBron James needed to do that for an ad with an alcohol brand. The media member said that if James performs terribly at any point this season, he will think about the Hennessy ad.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Reign Amurao
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications