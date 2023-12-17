Giannis Antetokounmpo was pictured spending time with his kids, Liam and Maverick with 4:55 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the Milwaukee Bucks dominant 146-114 blowout win over the Detroit Pistons.

With the team leading 135-103, the 'Greek Freak' went over to the bleachers and sat with his kids watching the remainder of the game. He played just 26 minutes in the contest propping up 22 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. His efforts were enough to decimate an already struggling Pistons unit.

This saw fans poke fun at the Piston's misery. One of the fans believed that Antetokounmpo's kids would have fared better against the opposition who are 2-24 this season.

The forward was all suited up in the hoodie in the stands signaling that he would be clocking in again.

For the Bucks, Damian Lillard had 33 points, four rebounds, and five assists. Bobby Portis Jr. came off the bench to pour 31 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons had Cade Cunningham leading with 25 points. Bojan Bogdanovich had 24 points.

The Pistons have lost 23 games in a row, and have the worst record in the league. They inch towards the record for longest losing streak in league history, held by the 2015-16 Philadelphia 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee take on the Houston Rockets next, followed by the San Antonio Spurs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 64-point masterclass against Pacers puts him in third place in the MVP standings

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 64-point explosion saw him make a surge in the league's MVP rankings. The 'game ball' controversy has seemingly taken a backseat as the forward appeared to be on his way to bagging MVP after giving the home crowd a stellar fireworks show in their 140-126 win over the Indiana Pacers.

His franchise-record 64 points also saw him set Milwaukee records in free throws made (24) and field goal attempts (32). He propped up 26 of his 64 points in the fourth quarter ahead of Saturday's clash with Detroit.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists this season and is right behind Nikola Jokic, who is at No.2, while Joel Embiid takes the top spot.