“Could stop the war right now": Kevin Garnett makes shocking LeBron James' claim that could potentially impact Israel-Hamas conflict

Kevin Garnett made a reference to NBA megastar LeBron James and talked about his popularity and whether it can impact the current conflict between Israel and Hamas. The former NBA champion and Hall of Famer believes the superstar of the LA Lakers could influence the current situation in the Middle East.

"Bron could stop the war right now if he wanted to. Bron wanted to, they all stop fighting. That's how strong Bron is right now," Kevin Garnett told fellow Hall of Famer Paul Pierce during an episode of the KG Certified, via Legion Hoops.

Still, we don't know how much truth there could be in Garnett's claims, as it would be unlikely for just one person, even as popular as LeBron, to stop a war.

How popular is LeBron James?

LeBron James has done it all in his illustrious NBA career. A four-time NBA champion, Finals MVP and regular season MVP, he broke the all-time scoring record last February and now is in Year 21 in the league.

James is also in the conversation for the Greatest Player of All-Time alongside the legendary Michael Jordan. For his accomplishments, he is considered one of the most famous and popular athletes in the world.

YouGov places him second on the list of the most popular NBA players, behind Golden State Warriors megastar Stephen Curry and ahead of fellow megastar Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns.

At the same time, the website places him seventh on the list of most famous sports athletes in the world, trailing Serena and Venus Williams, Simone Biles, Stephen Curry, John Cena and Tom Brady.

Back in June 2022, James was part of the Forbes list of sports personalities who have become billionaires, with an estimated net worth of $1 billion, as a result of his career earnings, endorsement deals and business investments.

On the court, LeBron James is fighting for his fifth NBA championship and has no intention to retire until he plays with his son Bronny, who is expected to declare for the 2024 NBA draft.

A ball-dominant player, James is the Lakers' best chance of making it to the NBA Finals and challenge for a record 18th championship.

For his part, Kevin Garnett talked about LeBron James' playing style during a summer episode of the Ticket and the Truth podcast with Paul Pierce.

"LeBron and KD—it’s time for them to be spot up. We done gave the ball to them for, like, ages. This is 20 years where I gave them the ball, telling them … can they play off the ball once? Can they go in the corner and now someone make a play, make it for them to get a free shot?" Kevin Garnett said, via Sports Illustrated.

In the first three games of the season, LeBron James is averaging 23.0 ppg, 10.3 rpg and 7.3 apg, on 57.1 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three.