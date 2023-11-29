"Could take your wife if I want" - Dez Bryant's beef with Chris Williamson intensifies over former's take on Malika Andrews

ESPN's Malika Andrew recently received some flak from former NFL star Dez Bryant via X. He said she didn't report about Josh Giddey's controversy with the same energy as she does with other athletes. CBS Sports' Chris Williamson responded to Bryant. The online back-and-forth between them made Bryant take the personal route.

"You go low, I'll go lower," Bryant said. "I got more money than you... I can do what I want... say what I want whenever I want ... probably could take your wife if I want. I'm a business owner/early investor in a lot of great businesses. I wouldn't trade places with you if my life depended on it, Mr. Smart Guy!"

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bryant responded to Williamson's "The level of intelligence in this tweet is so low it should be criminal" tweet, stooping "lower." He targeted Williamson's livelihood and personal life by mentioning that he wouldn't even dream of trading life scenarios with the CBS Sports host.

Bryant said he wasn't too fond of how Malika Andrews didn't criticize or hold OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey responsible for his recent allegations.

The young NBA guard has been in hot waters recently as the league continues investigating the allegations against him. This was following viral footage uploaded by fans showing Giddey with an underage girl.

Dez Bryant calls out ESPN's Malika Andrews

Recently, former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant was not too pleased with ESPN's Malika Andrews. Via X, he said she was different in handling controversial issues involving NBA players as opposed to the current situation with Josh Giddey.

"You went out your way to crucify Brandon Miller on draft day over something he didn't even do," Bryant said. "Why haven't you said nothing about Josh Giddey? I advise you not to make this a black or white thing. Your parents really raised you wrong and just because you went to a private school don't make you better."

"You appeal, and I know your kind," Bryant added. "You just a puppet. I don't know how a former or current NBA player could sit there across from you and look at you with some kind of respect."

Expand Tweet

Bryant pointed out how Malika Andrews handled Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller's draft day. She had mentioned his involvement in a federal wrongful death lawsuit. This was filed by the family of a woman who was killed by gunshot on the Tuscaloosa strip near the University of Alabama campus, as per ESPN's Chris Low.

Bryant wants Andrews to treat Miller's issue during the 2023 NBA draft and Giddey's current scenario the same way.