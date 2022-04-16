"Could win two titles in the next three seasons" - Stephen A. Smith heaps high praise on Golden State Warriors

Stephen A. Smith has said that the Golden State Warriors could win two titles in the next three seasons.

The Warriors looked unstoppable in the early parts of the regular season. However, injuries and consistency issues derailed their momentum, but they still managed to nab the third seed in the Western Conference. Golden State will face the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

The Warriors look like championship contenders for years to come due to their roster construction. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes the core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, alongside young guns such as Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga, are capable of helping the team win multiple titles.

Smith said:

"This is a Warriors team that could win two titles in the next three seasons. That's right, I said it. With Steph shooting the lights out, with Klay Thompson getting back his game after so much time away. With Jordan Poole developing, James Wiseman eventually returning a hundred percent, okay? This team is continuing to improve, and don't forget about Jonathan Kuminga."

The Golden State Warriors' championship window is open once again after a two-year hiatus. The Warriors have the superstars and depth to chase a ring or two or even more this decade. Even if Curry, Thompson and Green are past their primes, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman are ready to take over.

Add the fact that Wiggins is an All-Star caliber player, who could either end his contract with the Warriors or become a trade bait to further improve the team. Golden State's depth has not been an issue this season and could always be improved by the front office.

Will Steph Curry play for Golden State Warriors against Utah Jazz?

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are set to host the Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center for Games 1 and 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Warriors were hampered by injuries in the second half of the season, with Curry missing the final 12 games due to a sprained left foot.

According to ESPN, Golden State have upgraded Curry's status for the game on Saturday night as probable. Warriors coach Steve Kerr hinted about the possibility of playing Curry against the Nuggets in a limited capacity, saying:

"We expect him to play. We'll see how he's feeling tomorrow. We're planning on playing him if everything goes well. We'll bring him along slowly from there."

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater The Warriors are listing Steph Curry as “probable” for Game 1, per Steve Kerr: “We are expecting him to play.” The Warriors are listing Steph Curry as “probable” for Game 1, per Steve Kerr: “We are expecting him to play.”

The Golden State Warriors lost their season series to the Denver Nuggets 3-1. However, the Warriors are still the favorites to progress to the second round, as the Nuggets are without two of their best players in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. They do have reigning MVP Nikola Jokic firing on all cylinders, though.

