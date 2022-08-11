"Couldn't even get 70 sm*h must've been the altitude" - Donovan Mitchell reacts to Kyle Kuzma dropping 67 points in Utah pro-am game

Kyle Kuzma recently showed up to a pro-am league game in Utah and put up video game stats.

The Washington Wizards star dropped 67 points, with 14 rebounds and nine assists. Kuzma then uploaded the highlights of his performance on his Instagram account.

The Utah product is one of many NBA stars who have played in local pro-am games this offseason. LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan lit up the Drew League, while Dejounte Murray, Trae Young and John Collins brought the heat to Seattle.

Among numerous comments on Kuzma's post with his highlights was one from Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. The three-time All-Star hilariously called out Kuzma for not getting 70 points, commenting:

"Couldn't even get 70 smfh must’ve been the altitude"

The Jazz guard was not the only player to comment on the post. Kuzma's former teammate LeBron James also joined in. The LA Lakers superstar noticed Kuzma's shoulder shrug after making a nice basket.

"I see the Shoulder Shrug! Lol. Ayyyyeee," James wrote.

Kuzma spent the first four seasons of his career with the Lakers, winning a championship in 2020. He was traded to the Wizards last summer as part of the Russell Westbrook deal.

In his debut season in Washington, Kuzma was a full-time starter for the first time since his sophomore year. He ended up playing in 66 games, averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He was the Wizards' best player at times, forming a great partnership with Bradley Beal.

Kyle Kuzma thinks the 'Showtime' Lakers will be successful in today's NBA

In a recent appearance on "The Draymond Green Show," Kyle Kuzma claimed that the 'Showtime' Lakers led by Magic Johnson would've dominated today's NBA. Draymond Green agreed with Kuzma before both players called comparing different NBA eras as dumb.

"It's dumb (to compare eras). There's also play styles and there's officiating," Kuzma said. "Are we gonna play with hand checks? Or are we playing with freedom of movement? There's certain teams that can get away with certain things."

He added:

"I believe that the 'Showtime' Lakers, they would f***ing dominate this era. I was watching Magic in the '80s, his highlights like earlier in the summer.

"People don't realize he was fast as s**t. No, no, he was fast as hell. He was getting the rebound, up the court in three dribbles and that's the NBA now."

Dime Dropper @DimeDropperPod “The showtime lakers they would fucking dominate this era” - Kuz



This was sick to see him give Magic props like this “The showtime lakers they would fucking dominate this era” - KuzThis was sick to see him give Magic props like this https://t.co/uvhBCe5Jnv

Green also ended up complimenting Kuzma on his show. The Golden State Warriors said that the Lakers would not have won the championship in 2020 if they had Brandon Ingram instead of Kuzma.

