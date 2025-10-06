"Couldn’t even make it through the first half": NBA fans mock Draymond Green's tendencies after altercation with Lakers' $48,000,000 wing 

It didn't take long for things to get spicy between Western Conference rivals, the Lakers and Warriors, during Sunday's preseason contest, with Draymond Green at the center of it. Early into the second quarter, Green got into it with the Lakers' $48,000,000 wing Jarred Vanderbilt.The incident transpired after a hard screen from the Warriors star knocked Vanderbilt to the floor. The Lakers forward inadvertently tripped Green, which infuriated the former Defensive Player of the Year. Things got chippy between the two, but it didn't escalate further as their teammates intervened.Green has earned a reputation for engaging in fights on the court. NBA fans let the Warriors fans hear about it after it took him only 12 minutes of the opening quarter to get into his first altercation of the season. Here's how X users reacted:Hater Report @HaterReport_LINKDraymond Green couldn’t even make it through the first half of his first preseason game without getting into an altercation THE NBA IS SO BACK LMAOOGuru @DrGuru_LINKDraymond only plays one way man lolBillyPMS🏀🏈⚾️ @Billy_PMSLINKSomebody tells him it’s preseasonmZfit6 💋 @SumprettyladyLINK👀 Draymond is draymon-ding already you say 🫢 NBA preseason 🏀 Lakers Vs. Warriorsblaqqjah11 @blaqqjah11LINK@HaterReport_ He needs to get into boxing or mma and retire from basketball since he wants to fightJoe Kerr @thec0med1anLINKThat guy's schtick gets old quick