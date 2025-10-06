  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Couldn’t even make it through the first half": NBA fans mock Draymond Green's tendencies after altercation with Lakers' $48,000,000 wing 

"Couldn’t even make it through the first half": NBA fans mock Draymond Green's tendencies after altercation with Lakers' $48,000,000 wing 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 06, 2025 02:18 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
NBA fans mock Draymond Green's tendencies after altercation with Lakers' $48,000,000 wing (Image Source: Imagn)

It didn't take long for things to get spicy between Western Conference rivals, the Lakers and Warriors, during Sunday's preseason contest, with Draymond Green at the center of it. Early into the second quarter, Green got into it with the Lakers' $48,000,000 wing Jarred Vanderbilt.

Ad

The incident transpired after a hard screen from the Warriors star knocked Vanderbilt to the floor. The Lakers forward inadvertently tripped Green, which infuriated the former Defensive Player of the Year. Things got chippy between the two, but it didn't escalate further as their teammates intervened.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Green has earned a reputation for engaging in fights on the court. NBA fans let the Warriors fans hear about it after it took him only 12 minutes of the opening quarter to get into his first altercation of the season. Here's how X users reacted:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications