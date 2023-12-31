"Couldn't wait for this moment": NBA fans go wild as Tyrese Haliburton stares down Wally Szczerbiak during Pacers-Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton is considered one of the NBA’s biggest breakout stars. He emerged as the Indiana Pacers’ franchise cornerstone in his first full season with the team after he was traded by the Sacramento Kings. Haliburton made his first All-Star team and hasn’t looked back since.

During a Pacers-Knicks game last season, former NBA player Wally Szczerbiak called the Pacers point guard “mister supposed wannabe fake All-Star.” The former Minnesota Timberwolves star now works as an analyst for MSG Network.

The Pacers, on Saturday, were at home hosting the New York Knicks. Szczerbiak was on the sidelines calling the game in the said network’s broadcast. In the fourth quarter, Haliburton stared down his critic and literally clapped back at him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to what the normally quiet and subdued Tyrese Haliburton did:

“Hali couldn’t wait for this moment.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

When the NBA’s top point guard made it to the All-Star team, he didn’t waste any time trolling Wally Szczerbiak. Indy’s superstar changed his Twitter/X profile photo to that of the former player-turned-broadcaster.

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart who was then with the Portland Trail Blazers couldn’t resist taking a shot as well. He posted:

“Congrats fake allstar @TyHaliburton22

Expand Tweet

To his credit, Wally Szczerbiak publicly apologized for his comments. Still, what he said hasn’t been forgotten by Tyrese Haliburton or Pacers fans.

Wally Szczerbiak admits his mistake in his comments about Tyrese Haliburton

Wally Szczerbiak’s comments about Tyrese Haliburton being a fake All-Star have only aged even worse. Indiana’s leader is pushing his name into the MVP conversation with his stellar display, particularly during the NBA In-Season Tournament. He led the Pacers to the finals before losing to LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

In the Pacers’ win against the New York Knicks tonight, Haliburton only rubbed it in the broadcaster’s face. The NBA’s top assists man finished the game with 22 points, 23 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block.

Haliburton tied the franchise record for most assists in a single game. Jamaal Tinsley has held it since November 22, 2001. The “fake All-Star” also had his second straight 20-point, 20-assist game. Only legends Magic Johnson (Dec. 18-19, 1984) and John Stockton (March 1 and 3, 1994) have accomplished the same feat.

Wally Szczerbiak had this to say while covering the game for MSG Network (via Stefan Bondy):

“Wasn’t my finest hour. … I was dead wrong.”

Expand Tweet

Tyrese Haliburton reminded him about it in the Pacers’ drubbing of the Knicks.