"Couple of people texted me and pissed me off": Stephen A. Smith details fallout from questioning LeBron James' parenting and criticizing Bronny James

As LeBron James and the LA Lakers begin a strong regular-season surge to ignite a playoff push, Bronny James is finding his stride in the G League. He has struggled in the NBA to start his young career but has carved out a significant role in the G League at just 20 years old.

Bronny has faced more than his share of criticism due to immense expectations, which he hasn't yet lived up to. On Friday morning, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith joined the critics with his share of harsh words for Bronny and Lebron James.

"I am pleading with LeBron James as a father, stop this. Stop this. We all know Bronny James is in the NBA because of his dad," Smith said on the show. "We love what we're seeing from (Bronny James) in the G League, because that's where you belong as you hone your skills and you get better... He's LeBron James' son and everybody knows what attention that brings."

According to Smith, his criticism of Bronny drew some unwanted attention from those close to the James family.

"A couple of people texted me and pissed me off and they know who they are. People close to LeBron James talking to me about questioning him as a father. It's gotten to a point where this LeBron sensitivity is beyond appeal," Smith said.

Smith added that he feels Bronny could develop into a solid NBA player but doesn't feel he is ready for action yet.

Bronny James struggles versus Wizards

Bronny James appeared in his 14th game of the season on Thursday night during the Lakers' 134-96 victory over the Washington Wizards. With the game in the Lakers' control, Bronny logged 12 minutes of action off the bench, scoring five points on just 1-of-6 shooting.

Bronny has struggled in his NBA appearances throughout the season but is finding his footing in the G League. In 10 G League appearances, he is averaging 16.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists, working to build his confidence.

Bronny's NBA struggles have affected his confidence for G League contests, leading to inconsistency from the rookie guard. This has left some, including Stephen A. Smith, to believe that he should remain in the G League for the remainder of the season.

