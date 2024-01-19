"Court side baddie effect is real": Knicks fans hilariously insinuate Jalen Brunson dropped 40-piece after spotting Coi Leray

Jalen Brunson saved the New York Knicks from a home loss against the reeling Washington Wizards. With New York playing uninspired for most of the game, the shifty guard dragged his team to a 113-109 win. Brunson scored a game-high 41 points to go with eight assists, eight rebounds, two steals and one block.

One of the stars who watched the game at Madison Square Garden was rapper Coi Leray. The “Blick Blick” singer received a hearty applause when the big screen in the arena showed her at courtside. It didn’t take long for basketball fans to associate Brunson’s excellent performance with her presence.

Some of those who saw the insinuation behind Brunsons' big game quickly reacted on X (formerly Twitter):

“The court side baddie effect is real”

Most basketball fans are convinced that some NBA players try to impress a few of the “baddies” sitting at courtside. Jordan Poole, during his stint with the Golden State Warriors, was reportedly one of those who did it quite often.

As the Dubs are one of the most watched teams in the NBA, these “baddies” regularly troop to see them in play. Poole was rumored to play his best when he got their attention.

Coincidentally, "JP" was on the Wizards and dropped a team-high 24 points. He struggled in his last two games but showed what he can do in front of the fans at Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson’s play over the last three seasons has just been quite spectacular. Regardless of where he plays and whether he’s the backup or the starting guard, he has been mostly businesslike during games. This season, his impressive performances may be finally recognized with a first-ever All-Star selection.

A bruised calf forced Brunson to recently miss some games. The Knicks, unsurprisingly, struggle without him. On the second night of a back-to-back set, New York played lackluster versus the hapless Wizards. If not for Brunson, they may have easily lost this game.

Jalen Brunson is married to Ali Marks

Jalen Brunson and Ali Marks started dating when they were in high school. Although they were in a long-distance relationship in college, they remained committed to each other. In September 2022, the now-physical therapist posted the NBA player’s proposal on Instagram and captioned it with:

“You are a lifetime.”

10 months later, the longtime sweethearts were married at the Chicago Ritz-Carlton. It was a lavish ceremony that was attended by associates, close friends and families of both.

Ali Marks is reportedly a very hands-on and supportive wife. She was with Jalen Brunson when he signed a four-year, $104 million contract with the New York Knicks. Marks also came to Dallas regularly when the lefty was still with the Mavericks playing alongside Luka Doncic.

A few basketball fans hilariously referred to Coi Leray as Brunson’s inspiration. For those who know him a bit better, they know that his wife is the one helping him to reach greater heights.

