'Courtside Karen' trends on Twitter as fans and players react to LeBron James' jibe at ejected heckler

It was an eventful day for LeBron James who had to dig deep to lead the LA Lakers to a win against Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena. Early into the fourth quarter, he got involved in an altercation with a woman sitting courtside who was later ejected from the game.

LeBron James played down that back-and-forth during his media unavailability but later took to Twitter to troll the said fan.

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

LA Lakers players in splits after LeBron James' tweet

LeBron James has always been stern with personalities who try to get into the head of the players so this was not at all surprising. But the tweet really had LeBron's LA Lakers teammates in splits who couldn't control themselves.

Big dawg a fool lol 😂 — Montrezl Harrell (@MONSTATREZZ) February 2, 2021

It must be noted that this was nothing but a mere jibe from LeBron James and the rest of the LA Lakers who blew off some steam at the end of a long road trip. There was no malicious intent in any of the tweets as can be seen above.

Advertisement

Twitter acts out after LeBron James' tweet

LeBron during the incident

The couple that had a verbal spat with LeBron James were identified as Juliana and Chris Carlos. Juliana took to Instagram after the game to give her side of the story in a rather NSFW manner which is probably the reason behind LeBron James' reaction.

Advertisement

After the players' initial response to LeBron James' jibe, it was time for the fans to get in on the act as well. 'Courtside Karen' started trending on Twitter and everyone dropped their take on the matter which led to a horde of trolls and memes. Let us now look at some of the best reactions.

He said Courtside Karen 💀 pic.twitter.com/vBMNzSzLUP — Avery Owens 🌊 (@aveowens_) February 2, 2021

Put "Courtside Karen" on a Tee Shirt. Make millions. You have 24 hours. — Joe Knows (@JoeKnowsYT) February 2, 2021

Is LeBron James a BAD TEAMMATE for not wanting to protect his teammates by having courtside karen thrown out?? Coming up next on Undisputed, we'll br — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

#CourtSideKaren was off the box wine talkin reckless to Bron. Z

she looked over at us like “help me” 😂 — Rome Flynn (@RomeTrumain) February 2, 2021

LeBron really got “Courtside Karen” trending with his tweet. 💀 pic.twitter.com/NxaDEfrFhF — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 2, 2021

Los Angeles Clippers considering signing Courtside Karen to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/yGegJEg0DM — BubbleWoj (@BubbleWoj) February 2, 2021

Lebron right now probably about to have a midnight glass of red wine before calling it a night while courtside Karen still worked up about it on Instagram. — Cam (@damnitscam33) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

I looked up courtside Karen on insta & I’m crying with this one, bro the internet is savage 😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/F3RbaYKpn5 — 🧘🏻‍♀️ (@DgrGurl) February 2, 2021

Wait you guys can see that? 🤬I’m in her side https://t.co/N2XeqB6f4x — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) February 2, 2021

LeBron's eighteen seasons worth of poignant fan moments >>>>> one loud mouth "25 year old" courtside Karen pic.twitter.com/UIwtuPGTH5 — Hoops Nostalgia (@HoopsNostalgia) February 2, 2021

Courtside Karen: 2024 Republican Presidential Nominee — Joshua Gale (@joshuafett75) February 2, 2021

Also read: LA Lakers 107-99 Atlanta Hawks: Twitter erupts after LeBron James dominates in the clutch again