'Courtside Karen' trends on Twitter as fans and players react to LeBron James' jibe at ejected heckler

It was an eventful day for LeBron James who had to dig deep to lead the LA Lakers to a win against Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena. Early into the fourth quarter, he got involved in an altercation with a woman sitting courtside who was later ejected from the game.
LeBron James played down that back-and-forth during his media unavailability but later took to Twitter to troll the said fan.
LA Lakers players in splits after LeBron James' tweet
LeBron James has always been stern with personalities who try to get into the head of the players so this was not at all surprising. But the tweet really had LeBron's LA Lakers teammates in splits who couldn't control themselves.
It must be noted that this was nothing but a mere jibe from LeBron James and the rest of the LA Lakers who blew off some steam at the end of a long road trip. There was no malicious intent in any of the tweets as can be seen above.
Twitter acts out after LeBron James' tweet
The couple that had a verbal spat with LeBron James were identified as Juliana and Chris Carlos. Juliana took to Instagram after the game to give her side of the story in a rather NSFW manner which is probably the reason behind LeBron James' reaction.
After the players' initial response to LeBron James' jibe, it was time for the fans to get in on the act as well. 'Courtside Karen' started trending on Twitter and everyone dropped their take on the matter which led to a horde of trolls and memes. Let us now look at some of the best reactions.
Also read: LA Lakers 107-99 Atlanta Hawks: Twitter erupts after LeBron James dominates in the clutch again
Published 02 Feb 2021, 12:13 IST