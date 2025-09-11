"Cowardly" - LeBron James' former teammate slams NBA's new rules for unsuccessful end-of-period heaves

The NBA will apply a new rule about end-of-period heaves starting in the 2025-26 season. LeBron James’ former teammate, Richard Jefferson, was among many basketball enthusiasts who expressed dissatisfaction with it.Shams Charania reported that players will no longer be charged with a missed field goal when their long heave at the buzzer doesn't go in. However, the attempt will still count toward the team’s field goal attempts.“The NBA will implement a new change for the 2025-26 season: unsuccessful end-of-period heaves will now be recorded as a missed field-goal attempt for the team, not the player, sources tell ESPN. Those long heaves will no longer impact an individual player's percentages,” Charania tweeted on Wednesday.Shams Charania @ShamsCharaniaLINKThe NBA will implement a new change for the 2025-26 season: unsuccessful end-of-period heaves will now be recorded as a missed field-goal attempt for the team, not the player, sources tell ESPN. Those long heaves will no longer impact an individual player's percentages.Jefferson reacted by retweeting Charania’s post, arguing only the players will get the best out of it, without facing the repercussions for missing.“This is cowardly. We don’t want it to count towards your %…… UNLESS YOU MAKE IT. You want the positive without the potential for negative. PROFESSIONAL SPORTS 2025,” Jefferson tweeted.Players usually only tried a heave at the end of a period if it could tie or win the game. Those shots were rare, but the risk was big for their shooting stats. Under the new rule, many may launch those long shots without worrying about their percentage dropping.LeBron James reveals what two FIBA rules intrigue him the mostLeBron James and Steve Nash discussed several basketball topics in June. The LA Lakers star opened up about a few FIBA rules he believes could make the NBA better.James mentioned that adopting a 40-minute game would allow him to stay fresh and continue being productive even beyond 40 years old.“The 40-minute game is intriguing because the game happens so damn fast, and there's no easing into an international game,&quot; James said, via the &quot;Mind the Game&quot; podcast. &quot;That gives it a little bit more of a sense of urgency.”He added that FIBA’s take on goaltending intrigues him, as defenders are allowed to swat or tip the ball once it hits the rim.“I've been very intrigued with the goaltending rule,&quot; James said. &quot;I actually love it. It's exciting. It doesn't happen as much as you would think.”For James, who averages 0.7 blocks in his career, this will help him increase that and add more iconic defensive plays to his highlight reel.