  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "Cowardly" - LeBron James' former teammate slams NBA's new rules for unsuccessful end-of-period heaves

"Cowardly" - LeBron James' former teammate slams NBA's new rules for unsuccessful end-of-period heaves

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Sep 12, 2025 01:25 GMT
LeBron James
LeBron James' former teammate Richard Jefferson slams NBA's new rule on end-of-period heaves (Image source: Getty)

Richard Jefferson, a former teammate of LA Lakers star LeBron James, described the NBA's rule change regarding end-of-quarter heaves as "cowardly."

Ad

The league announced Wednesday that beginning in 2025-26, the unsuccessful end-of-period shots will be recorded as a missed field goal for the team. The rule change was designed to encourage players to take last-second desperation attempts without worrying about their statistics.

On Thursday, Jefferson quote-tweeted NBA insider Shams Charania's post and wrote:

"This is cowardly! We don’t want it to count towards your %…… UNLESS YOU MAKE IT. You want the positive without the potential for negative. PROFESSIONAL SPORTS 2025."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Richard Jefferson was a key member of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers championship team, led by LeBron James. Jefferson played 17 seasons in the league. He is currently an NBA analyst for ESPN.

According to the NBA, the end-of-quarter heaves are shots launched from at least 36 feet away and are taken within the final three seconds of the first three quarters. The play must start in the backcourt.

In recent seasons, players have opted to avoid taking these "low-percentage" shots to protect their shooting percentage. Some contracts have incentives regarding shooting efficiency metrics. The NBA board of governors hopes the new policy will fix that.

Ad

NBA insider also slams rule change, citing it benefits 'chicken s**t players'

Aside from one-time NBA champion Richard Jefferson, league insider Zach Lowe is also not a fan of the rule change regarding end-of-quarter heaves. In a clip of his show posted by "The Ringer" on X on Thursday, Lowe expressed his disapproval of the rule change.

Ad
"I hate it, I hate it, we’re letting these chicken s**t players who won’t shoot heaves because they’re afraid of a .001 reduction in their field goal percentage get off scott free," Lowe said. "Now, they're going to be able to shoot heaves. I liked exposing those players, and I liked lionizing the Steph Currys, the Nikola Jokics, JR Smith back in the day, Payton Pritchard.
Ad
"The guys who are like, 'No way, I want to win the game and if there is a 2% chance this crazy shot is going to go in, or I’ll get fouled or something I’m taking it.'"

According to the league-cited SportRadar analytics, players converted about 4% of the heaves taken last season. Of these attempts, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry made four, and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic made three.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications