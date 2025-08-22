  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Dallas Mavericks
  "Cowboys have more chance than Mavericks" - NBA fans troll Stephen A. Smith for bold championship prediction involving Anthony Davis & Kyrie Irving

"Cowboys have more chance than Mavericks" - NBA fans troll Stephen A. Smith for bold championship prediction involving Anthony Davis & Kyrie Irving

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 22, 2025 22:55 GMT
NBA: Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
NBA fans troll Stephen A. Smith for this Mavericks prediction (Image Source: IMAGN)

Analyst Stephen A. Smith believes the Dallas Mavericks have a shot at winning the NBA championship. Smith pointed out that as long as Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving are healthy, the Mavericks can compete and potentially win the title.

Unfortunately for Smith and the Mavs, Davis and Irving usually struggle with fitness. Irving, the star guard, will miss a significant part of the 2025-26 season, as he's rehabbing from a torn ACL injury. Davis, the star big man, is also no stranger to being on the sidelines due to injuries.

Davis has dealt with injuries his entire career. It has become a problem for him, and fans have been accustomed to him missing games. On Friday's episode of ESPN's "First Take," Smith was still convinced that the All-Star duo can win a championship, as long as they're both healthy.

“Together, both healthy, with their A-game, I would pick the Dallas Mavericks to win the NBA championship,” Smith said. “I’m going to say it again, if Anthony Davis, if Kyrie Irving is healthy and Davis brings his A-game, the Mavericks will win the NBA championship."

Following his statement, fans online trolled Smith. Here are some of their reactions.

"Cowboys have more chance than the Mavs💀," a fan said.
"Same media used to s**t on AD every single day just because he was a Laker and was a teammate of LeBron," another fan commented.
"You can literally say the same thing about 10-15 teams in the league...zero substance," one fan said.

Others see Smith's point about the Mavs.

"Okay Stephen might be coming to his senses now," someone commented.
"He kno ball," a comment read.
"Extremely big IF. +Okc clears," one fan said.

Mavericks legend wants to continue supporting the team as well as Luka Doncic

The NBA changed when the Mavericks traded away Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers this year. Many thought that Doncic would stay in Dallas and play out his entire career. But the front office had other plans that didn't include the Slovenian sensation.

Franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki recently shared his thoughts on the blockbuster transaction during an interview. The German star understands that it's a business, but wants to support both sides.

"I want to support Luka, but I’m also a Maverick for life, you know? So this was a tough decision for me. But I want to keep obviously supporting both. I want to wish Luka the best in L.A., and I think he’s going to have a great career there," Nowitzki said (9:46).
Both sides are moving on from each other, focusing on their future and the aftermath of the trade.

