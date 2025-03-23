"CP helped SGA tremendously" - Spurs fans optimistic about Stephon Castle's ROTY-caliber season playing with MVP favorite's mentor

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle is having a solid rookie season. The injury sustained by De’Aaron Fox has pushed him into the Spurs starting lineup and he hasn’t disappointed, especially playing alongside veteran Chris Paul.

Paul’s presence in the team's locker room has improved the performance of his teammates, with Castle benefitting tremendously. He bolstered his Rookie of the Year case with a standout performance for the Spurs against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Castle finished with 17 points, five rebounds, 14 assists and three steals.

The excellent showing sparked widespread discussion among fans on X, with many touting the impact of Paul.

“CP helped SGA tremendously don’t get me wrong, but I think majority of what SGA learned was whenever he was with the Clips,” a fan tweeted.

“I don’t think we talk enough about how goated CP3 is mentoring these young dudes,” another fan tweeted.

“I know he probably won’t coach but I think he could be a solid CBB coach in the future,” one fan wrote.

“This is why mentors are important,” a fan commented.

Others mentioned Paul’s underrated status in the league.

“Cp3 the most underrated player ever man a top 3 PG for sure,” a fan tweeted.

Paul has taken on a significant mentorship role with the organization, particularly with young players like Castle and Blake Wesley. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and interim coach Mitch Johnson have praised his ability to act as a coach while playing.

Castle is learning from Paul's extensive experience and expertise, whose decision to join San Antonio was motivated by his desire to mentor and give back to the game.

Spurs veteran Chris Paul reaches milestone in win over 76ers

San Antonio Spurs veteran Chris Paul achieved a notable milestone on Friday when he knocked down his sixth 3-pointer of the game. It marked the ninth time in his career that he had done it.

Paul's accomplishment puts him in elite company. He became the fifth player in NBA history to record at least five 3-pointers in a game in their 20th season or later. He joined LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Vince Carter and Dirk Nowitzki.

