"CP3 training Wemby and Cooper Flagg?" - NBA fans stirred as Mavericks emerge frontrunners to land Chris Paul over Lakers

Chris Paul might be on the move again after spending one season with the San Antonio Spurs. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Spurs aren't expected to re-sign Paul, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

As per Bovada, the Dallas Mavericks have better odds of acquiring CP3 over the LA Lakers. The Mavericks have a -120 odds, while the Lakers have a +300 odds of landing Paul. While it's interesting to see what it would look like if LeBron James and Paul played together, the veteran guard potentially mentoring Cooper Flagg is exciting fans.

The Mavericks secured the first pick in the 2025 NBA draft in the lottery, which means they're likely to bring in Duke University's Coop Flagg as he is scouted to be the best prospect in America today.

Fans on social media expressed their thoughts on Chris Paul potentially joining the Mavericks next season. Here's what some said on X, formerly Twitter:

"CP3 training Wemby and Cooper Flagg?????? He’s really passing the torch."

"Mavs bout to be so stacked."

Here are other fan reactions on X:

"Chris Paul is still an NBA starter level player while Bradley Beal isn’t anymore?! There’s levels to this," one said.

"CP3 x AD , AD averaging 30 lets goooo," one wrote.

"Good locker room presence and mentor for the young dudes but that’s about it at this point tbh," another wrote.

"I swear he's just switching teams to coach the number 1 picks," another said.

Mavericks scouting other point guards aside from Chris Paul

The Mavericks don't have any point guard on the team due to Kyrie Irving's ACL injury. Irving is likely to return to the hardwood in 2026, which means the Mavs are in dire need of a floor general. While Chris Paul is the perfect target, Marc Stein reported that Paul isn't the only point guard Dallas is scouting.

According to Stein, the Mavericks will attempt to trade for Jrue Holiday with the Boston Celtics. However, with $104 million remaining on his contract, it might be impossible to pick him up.

Lonzo Ball is also one of the guards Dallas is eyeing, who is also a cheaper option. The Mavs only have to pay him $10 million next season if they acquire him.

