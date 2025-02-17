"Crazy, cancel All-Star weekend" - Kevin Durant gets brutally honest about fans whining about NBA All-Star Game

Aside from being one of the NBA's top stars, Kevin Durant is never shy to share his thoughts with the world on social media. On Monday, the former MVP sounded off on the basketball community following the yearly debate regarding the All-Star Game.

Every time All-Star weekend rolls around, the same narrative is brought to light regarding the game itself. That being that the product has taken a hit and it becomes harder to watch every year. Even with a revamped tournament-style product, many were still left displeased by the event.

Following the latest discourse regarding the All-Star Game, Kevin Durant took to X (formerly Twitter) with his opinion on the endless debate. He feels that All-Star weekend should just be canceled due to negative perception from the league's fanbase.

"I think it’s more fun to complain about the nba than to actually watch it. Crazy, cancel all star weekend and let’s just give everybody a break since we’re so miserable around this time…"

Durant was drafted by Shaquille O'Neal in this year's All-Star format and found himself on the winning team. "Shaq's OGs" faced off against Charles Barkley's team in the finals, where they went on to win by a final score of 41-25. Following their victory, Steph Curry took home All-Star MVP honors.

Kevin Durant claps back at fan following All-Star game remarks

As expected, Kevin Durant's post regarding the All-Star Game quickly caught steam online. Fans began to chime in on his bold take, which resulted in some responses from the Phoenix Suns star.

One fan re-posted Durant and said he should be able to take some constructive criticism. KD ended up commenting on the post, stating that he was merely responding to the constant criticism about the All-Star Game.

"And I am constructively criticizing your criticisms…"

While Kevin Durant feels the weekend as a whole should be done away with to stop the criticism, it's unlikely the league will go that route. Instead, new things will be tested in hopes of increasing the product's quality.

As for Durant, now that All-Star festivities are behind him, he can put his focus back on the regular season. Despite his name popping up in trade rumors around the deadline, he remains a member of the Suns. Alongside Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, he'll attempt to make a push for the postseason.

With a little under 30 games to go, the Suns find themselves outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference. They sit in 11th place but only trail the 10th-place Golden State Warriors by one-and-a-half games. If the Suns could go on a hot streak, they might be able to sneak into the play-in tournament.

Durant and the Suns' first game out of the break is on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs.

