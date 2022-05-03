×
"Crazy ironic he left Brooklyn bc Kyrie wasn't available only to end up with Embiid out" - NBA world rips into James Harden and Philadelphia 76ers after they drop crucial Game 1 against Heat

James Harden reacts to a play in Game 1 against the Heat.
Siddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta
Modified May 03, 2022 10:24 PM IST
James Harden had one of the most disappointing performances of his playoff career in Game 1 against the Miami Heat. Fans couldn't resist taking shots at the Philadelphia 76ers superstar.

With the 92-106 loss, the 76ers suffered a major setback in their attempt to win a championship. Playing without their superstar Joel Embiid, it will be difficult for the 76ers to pull out a win on the road.

All eyes were focused on James Harden leading the team as the sole star. Unfortunately, he fell miserably short of expectations.

While many had high hopes for the 76ers guard, a large majority of fans had written off the superstar due to his past playoff struggles. Having their claims proven right, fans ripped into James Harden on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

There was a point in time where James Harden would take rosters like Philly currently has and pump out 50+ wins & win a playoff series or two on top of that. He's no longer that player.It's crazy ironic he left Brooklyn bc Kyrie wasn't available only to end up with Embiid out.
@statmuse HarFatAss https://t.co/mnyInyIIuv
If James Harden is the best player on your team in a playoff game and it's not the first round... You're getting clapped.
James Harden in the 2nd half https://t.co/meRAIVUyoW
James Harden is ready to hit the strip clubs in Miami lmao, basketball the last thing on his mind rn
I’ve waited over a decade for the final burial of James Harden and we made it https://t.co/CERzdcbCu3
Did James Harden hit South Beach at halftime of tonight's Game 1 in Miami? I couldn't find him in the second half.
I’m sorry but someone has to say it James Harden is washed. https://t.co/p5nua9Vq8M
Tyler herro is outplaying James harden on national television, we finally won
The James Harden that showed up tonight https://t.co/ph4XpvW7bE
James Harden when his legacy is on the line: https://t.co/Pj8MaHl3ee
James Harden right now https://t.co/CVObDeLWUO
James Harden after tonight’s lost against Miami (Via @jumbowrench) https://t.co/nYUjjKdpmj
James Harden in 2022 https://t.co/XUQwCosue4
@BleacherReport James Harden trying to carry the Sixers without Embiid: https://t.co/kHOjdtPKQF

Harden ended the game with 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Having attempted only 13 shots, Harden converted just five field goals.

With Embiid out, the 76ers star guard has to take on a much more dominant role on the offense. This would require him to attempt more shots.

However, James Harden scoring only four points in the second half is not a good look for someone tasked with leading Philadelphia's offense.

Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey led the offensive charge, but the 76ers were simply outperformed. Philadelphia will need to turn the tides quickly if they are to regain control of this series.

Can James Harden step up for the Philadelphia 76ers?

Harden looks to get past Tyler Herro.
Harden is widely regarded as one of the most gifted offensive players of this generation. Making use of some nifty dribbling and great playmaking skills, Harden has been a bona fide threat on the offense throughout his career.

Unfortunately, his fall from grace has been drastic. After facing recurring hamstring injuries alongside his problems with conditioning, the 32-year-old is not the player he used to be.

While pairing him up with Joel Embiid was promising and yielded immediate results, their performance plateaued in the regular-season. Without Embiid, Harden has to step up and assume the role of the leader.

Unfortunately, given his recent outings and his history of poor performances in the playoffs, it seems unlikely that Harden will be up for the task.

While the Philadelphia 76ers eagerly wait for an update on Joel Embiid, they will also look to rally together to hold on in this series.

James Harden in the 2nd half tonight:4 Points 1 Assist2 Turnovers1/5 from the field https://t.co/vQQIpLTHNe

