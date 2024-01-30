“Crazy to me”: Jayson Tatum expresses fervor on passing LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama

Jayson Tatum is used to getting praise. He is one of the biggest stars in the NBA despite his young age. However, some things still leave the All-Star in a humbled state. Tatum admitted as much in a recent tweet.

Tatum recently replied to a tweet showing the top-selling jerseys in the NBA. He was shocked at his high placement on the list.

“Wow this is crazy to me,” Jayson Tatum said.

Tatum checked in at number two on the list. The numbers were generated from sales since the opening night of this season on NBAStore.com.

Tatum trailed Steph Curry. The Celtics star was ahead of plenty of big names. He was ahead of LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Those three rounded out the top five.

Tatum also gets a boost as the best player on the Boston Celtics. The Celts have one of the most famous jerseys in sports. They have fans worldwide and are one of the most famous franchises in the sport.

The rest of the top ten was filled with some other young stars in Tatum’s age bracket of the next generation of stars in the league. Luka Doncic and Devin Booker were sixth and seventh, respectively. Tyrese Maxey is making waves with his incredible season. He has the ninth best-selling jersey so far this season.

The top 15 also includes some other burgeoning stars. Ja Morant is eleventh despite his controversies and barely playing this season. LaMelo Ball is extremely popular, with the 13th best-selling jersey. De’Aaron Fox checked in at 15th.

Jersey sales do not always equate to the best players. The most recent MVPs, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, were 12th and 14th on the list. Both players are MVP favorites once again but are not quite as great in the jersey sales category.

Jayson Tatum going off in January

The Boston Celtics are on fire this month, and Jayson Tatum is a big reason why. He is on fire from the floor and playing some of his best ball this season.

Tatum is averaging 26.7 points per game this month. He has scored at least 25 points eight times in January. That includes a 45-point performance in an overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tatum is hitting 3-pointers at a 40.0 percent clip. He also went 8-for-13 from downtown in a win against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 6.

Tatum earned a spot as an All-Star starter for good reason. The Celtics have looked like the best team in the league, and Tatum’s recent production is a massive reason why.

The Celtics title chances start with Jayson Tatum. If he stays healthy and keeps hitting shots at this rate, Boston will remain the favorite in the East.

