"Crazy how he needed more time than DLO and LeBron": Fans react to Cam Reddish reportedly returning to Lakers next season 

After forward Cam Reddish opted into his 2024-25 player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, fans are going wild. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Reddish has exercised his $2.5 million player option for the upcoming season, opting to stay with the Purple and Gold.

While some may be cautiously optimistic about the young wing, several more are scratching their heads, especially with stars LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell opting in much sooner.

"Finally! Crazy how he needed more time than DLO and LeBron," a fan said.

"What took you so long?" Another fan chimed in.

Cam Reddish, a former lottery pick acquired last season, had a rollercoaster year. Injuries limited him to just 48 games, and his averages (5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds) were underwhelming. Still, flashes of defensive versatility and shooting prowess offered glimpses of what he could be. However, some fans were not pleased to hear the news, and they took their disappointment to X.

"Get this man OFF my team lmaooooooo," one fan tweeted.

"He lucky he wouldn’t have a job anywhere else," tweeted another.

On the other hand, some fans mocked the Lakers organization, suggesting these players would be more useful as trade pieces or fillers in deals for bigger names.

"Another option as filler in a trade for the Lakers," a fan commented.

"You will be included in the trade," another user said.

Cam Reddish's contract with the LA Lakers

Before joining the LA Lakers, Reddish was selected as the 10th overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2019 NBA draft. His big league journey went sideways shortly after, as injuries derailed what was viewed at the time by Hawks fans and management as an ideal wing player for Trae Young long term.

The Hawks traded him to the New York Knicks in January 2022, and a year later, he was moved again to the Portland Trail Blazers in February 2023.

The only team to offer Cam Reddish a contract during the 2023 free agency was the Los Angeles Lakers. They saw him as an emerging player who can play on both ends of the floor - a perfect fit for a LeBron James-led offense.

In the 2023-24 season, Cam Reddish had a salary of $2,165,000. He signed a two-year, $4.628 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Sportrac. The contract guaranteed him $2,314,473 annually.

Season Base Salary Signing Bonus Cap Hit Dead Cap Yearly Cash 2023-24 $2,165,000 $2,165,000 $2,165,000 2024-25 $2,463,946 (Player Option) $2,463,946 $2,463,946

Whether the upcoming season proves worthwhile for the athlete and LA remains to be seen.