"Credit to Steph Curry for being ... The point God that he truly is" - Baron Davis heaps praise on Warriors superstar, makes direct comparison with Magic Johnson

Steph Curry is one win away from making his sixth NBA Finals appearance and five from winning his fourth NBA championship. Curry has found his rhythm against the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. Golden State Warriors legend Baron Davis has nothing but praise for him.

During the Warriors Live: Playoff Edition on Tuesday, Davis talked about what makes Curry great. He said that Curry is not just a shooter, but is also a complete offensive player. The former Warriors player also lauded the three-time NBA champion's defensive efforts, saying:

"I think with Steph, he really doesn't have too many offensive deficiencies. You think about the things that people highlight and give him praise and credit for. Like his X-factor is his ability to shoot, his ability to shoot off the dribble, off the catch. But what people don't realize is the kid is a leader. He's an incredible leader. He's a natural passer. He positions himself well defensively with active hands."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors



@BaronDavis is just about to join the crew on Warriors Live: Playoff Edition

Baron Davis went on to call Steph Curry the "Point God," a nickname used by many for Chris Paul. Davis also compared Curry's quality and greatness to Magic Johnson's, arguably the greatest point guard ever. He said:

"We've never really seen anybody at this position since, I would say, Magic Johnson. Credit to Steph Curry for being the 'it,' for being the 'it' factor, being the point God that he truly is. And just leading the Warriors. And for him, he does it with humility, and he does it with the opportunity to allow himself to continue to get greater and greater."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors “Credit to Steph Curry for just being the 'It' factor, being the Point God that he truly is.” - @barondavis “Credit to Steph Curry for just being the 'It' factor, being the Point God that he truly is.” - @barondavis https://t.co/5q8oTYhaty

With the Golden State Warriors inching closer to winning another championship, there has been talk of how that could impact Curry's legacy. He could surge up the all-time greatest list, especially if he wins his first ever NBA Finals MVP trophy.

Steph Curry, Warriors lose Game 4 to Mavericks

Steph Curry getting defended by three Dallas Mavericks players in Game 4.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors came up short in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors played poorly in the first three quarters, with the gloomy mood in the building due to a tragic shooting incident in Texas earlier in the day.

The Warriors were down big in the third quarter, but their bench staged a late comeback in the final frame. However, the Mavericks were able to hold on for a 119-109 win. Golden State is now up 3-1 in the series, with a chance to clinch their first Western Conference championship since 2019 on Thursday.

Curry had 20 points, five rebounds and eight assists, while Jonathan Kuminga added 17 points off the bench. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 30 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith also had big outings for Dallas.

