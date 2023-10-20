"Cross between Giannis and KD": Paul Pierce hails Victor Wembanyama as top 5 skilled player

Paul Pierce has doubled down on the Victor Wembanyama hype by calling him a combination of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. Wembanyama has taken the NBA by storm with flashes of brilliance during the 2023 preseason. He looked strong and lethal on both ends of the floor, erasing any doubt of being inadaptable due to his lanky frame.

The 7-foot-3 No. 1 pick has looked every bit versatile, as predicted, after posting 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game across three appearances, shooting 55.3%, including 33.3% from the arc. Wembanyama seems comfortable scoring on all three levels. Meanwhile, defensively, his presence alone under the rim has forced opponents to alter their shots.

Pierce has kept a close eye on Victor Wembanyama during the 2023 preseason. He's labeled him as a top 5 player during an appearance on the 'KG Certified' podcast.

"He looking like a cross between Giannis and KD," said Pierce. "Right now, today, Wemby is one of the top five skilled players in the NBA. I said it right now. You can do what KD do, you can do what Antetokounmpo do, you can do what Anthony Davis can do, you can do what Embiid ... Man, he's one of the top five most skilled players in the league today."

Wembanyama's preseason play has a striking resemblance to fellow seven-footer Kevin Durant. Both big men have elite footwork complimented by their nifty ball-handling skills, making them so lethal. Wembanyama also has the strength and high percentage while attacking the rim like Giannis Antetokounmpo, which explains Paul Pierce's comparisons for the 19-year-old.

Kevin Garnett reckons Victor Wembanyama can lead San Antonio Spurs to playoffs

The San Antonio Spurs have been the bottom feeders for consecutive seasons since 2019. That's unlike what their record was under head coach Gregg Popovich before that. They made the playoffs for 21 seasons in a row under him, winning the title five times.

However, that run ended after Kawhi Leonard's departure to Toronto. The Spurs have waited for their next big star ever since. They are here now, drafting the No. 1 pick for the first time after selecting Tim Duncan in 1997. They have another generational big man in Victor Wembanyama, who is expected to lead the team at the apex again.

The Spurs have the cushion for another season until they make that push with Wembanyama as their leading player. However, Kevin Garnett thinks the time is now. It stems from what he has seen from Wembanyama thus far during the preseason.

"Listen, the Spurs should make the playoffs. Real s**t," Garnett told Pierce on the KG Certified podcast.

Victor Wembanyama has the tools and qualities to be decisive at that level. However, the 2023-24 season might be a transition period for him. Additionally, the Western Conference is stacked with at least 10 teams considered as legitimate playoff hopefuls entering opening night.