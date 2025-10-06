"Crucify a woman for saying she had her own dreams": Anthony Edwards’ ex launches fierce defence of Ayesha Curry over honest marriage confession

Anthony Edwards’ ex-girlfriend, Ayesha Howard, has chimed in on the recent comments made by Stephen Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry. During an interview on “Call Her Daddy” in August, Curry joined host Alex Cooper and discussed several topics, even shedding light on her personal life.The host asked Curry if she always imagined being a wife and mother growing up. She answered, saying that she didn’t want to get married or have kids. Her reply is going viral on social media as fans continue to criticize her.On Sunday, Instagram account @theneighborhoodtalk shared a TikTok video of an influencer’s reaction to Curry’s comments. The influencer suggested that she “can’t appreciate what she has.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis prompted Anthony Edwards’ ex, Ayesha Howard, to come to Curry's defense. She wrote a lengthy message in the post's comments section, criticizing Ayesha's haters.“All Ayesha Curry said was she had her own dreams, goals, and interests like most of us do. But once she became a wife and mom, her path shifted,” she said. “Y'all love asking, 'what do you bring to the table,' but crucify a woman for saying she had her own dreams before a table was set. DO BETTER PEOPLE!”Howard also called out a fan for suggesting that Curry shouldn't have married the Warriors star if she wanted a career, insinuating that she was making &quot;excuses.&quot; Howard replied, calling the fan weird and expressing frustration over her argument:&quot;Well sweetheart, maybe she felt she could do what Steph did and have both her dreams and her love life! Why do y'all always find away to go against women? Y'all are weird.&quot;Ayesha Howard's comments on Instagram.Howard has been involved in a legal battle with Anthony Edwards over the custody of their daughter since October 2024. Both parties have exchanged filings over the past year and have failed to reach an agreement that would see Howard take full custody of their daughter.Ayesha Curry ignores critics while celebrating the Warriors' preseason winStephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors kicked off the preseason against the LA Lakers on Sunday. The Warriors won 111-103 as Curry led the way with 14 points and two assists in 15 minutes. After the game, Ayesha Curry shared a video on her Instagram story with a message for her husband:&quot;Year SEVENTEEN! I'm so proud of you @stephencurry30. Letsssssss gooooooooo.&quot;Ayesha's Instagram storyAs the social media discourse surrounding her marriage continues, Ayesha Curry has yet to acknowledge the hate for her comments on &quot;Call Her Daddy.&quot;The Warriors will play their second preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.